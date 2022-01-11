ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FirstService's subsidiary Century Fire Protection acquires Chesapeake Sprinkler Company

By Niloofer Shaikh
Cover picture for the articleCentury Fire Protection, a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) has acquired Chesapeake Sprinkler Company, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded...

IN THIS ARTICLE
