U.S. Welcomes Completion of Russian-Led Mission in Kazakhstan -State Dept

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday welcomed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's announcement that Russian-led forces had completed their mission in the country following serious...

The Russian Ambassador to the United States has urged Kazakhstan’s Democratic Forces to re-establish stability

(United States): Anatoly Antonov, the Russian Ambassador to the United States, has emphasised that instead than undermining the situation in Kazakhstan, all democratic forces should work to restore peace. “Radicals with dehumanising views have launched a campaign against Kazakhstan. Thousands of jihadists and marauders attempted to ‘undermine’ the legal system....
Daily Beast

Dozens ‘Liquidated’ in Kazakhstan Ahead of Russian Troops’ Arrival

Dozens of demonstrators have been reported dead in Kazakhstan as protests turned to bloodshed Thursday and Russia sent in paratroopers in a dangerous bid to crush the uprising. Gunfire erupted anew Thursday afternoon in the main square in the largest city, Almaty, according to local reports, with TASS news agency...
PROTESTS
New York Post

White House dismisses ‘crazy Russian claims’ that US is behind Kazakhstan unrest

As more violent protests broke out in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted the United States has nothing to do with the unrest in the former Soviet republic, calling rumors to the contrary “crazy Russian claims.”. “We’re monitoring reports of protests in Kazakhstan. We support...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Armenia Says Peacekeepers From Russian-Led Alliance to Go to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Peacekeepers from a Russian-led alliance of ex-Soviet states will be sent to Kazakhstan to help stabilise the country following mass protests, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook on Thursday. He said the decision to deploy peacekeepers for a limited period had been taken in response...
WORLD
investing.com

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to put down uprising

ALMATY (Reuters) -Fresh violence erupted in Kazakhstan's main city on Thursday after Russia rushed in paratroopers overnight to put down a countrywide uprising in one of Moscow's closest former Soviet allies. Police in the main city Almaty said they had killed dozens of rioters overnight. The authorities said at least...
PROTESTS
The Guardian

Russian paratroopers arrive in Kazakhstan to help curb unrest

Shots have been fired in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, as troops entered its main square where hundreds of people were protesting against the government for the third day, witness have reported. Several armoured personnel carriers and dozens of troops moving on foot arrived on Thursday morning, with shots heard...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Lady Al Qaeda' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wants freed: She planned chemical attacks on Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge and demanded juror at her trial be DNA tested to see if they were Jewish

The man who stormed a Texas synagogue on the Sabbath and is holding hostages is suspected to be the brother of the notorious 'Lady Al Qaeda,' who is serving 86 years in a federal prison less than 30 miles from the hostage standoff. The suspect claims his 'sister' is Aafia...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable and imminent”, a Conservative MP claimed last night.It comes after suggestions from US officials that Russia had prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation to justify invading Ukraine.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Kremlin was laying the groundwork for an attack through a social media disinformation campaign framing Kiev as the aggressor.Speaking on Friday, Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons defence committee, said: “I am afraid an invasion by Russian forces is inevitable and imminent and we have allowed this to happen.“We had the opportunity to...
POLITICS
UPI News

North Korea warns of 'stronger' reaction after new U.S. sanctions

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea spoke out Friday against new sanctions imposed by the United States in the wake of a pair of missile tests, calling the moves a "provocation" and warning of a "stronger and certain reaction" if Washington keeps its "confrontational stance." In a statement by...
WORLD
Fox News

Putin is picking a fight he can't win with Ukraine

I almost feel sorry for Russian President Vladimir Putin. As talks over Ukraine fall flat, Putin is picking a fight he can’t win. When President Joe Biden gave up Afghanistan, Putin saw a golden opportunity to play hardball with NATO over Ukraine. But NATO isn’t giving in to Putin’s outrageous demands for the alliance to kick out members like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and others who joined after 1997.
POLITICS

