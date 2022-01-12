Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Great’ Renewed, ‘Station 19’ Renewed, Sharon Stone Joins ‘The Flight Attendant’, ‘Legacies’ Return Date Pushed, ‘Dollface’ Trailer, ‘Suspicion’ Trailer, and More!

Netflix’s upcoming new improvised scripted comedy series Murderville premieres February 3. Based on the British series Murder in Successville, Murderville sees celebrity guests team up as Will Arnett’s partner on a new murder case. Each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle (Arnett) will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. The celebrities featured in the six episodes are Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO