Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Great’ Renewed, ‘Station 19’ Renewed, Sharon Stone Joins ‘The Flight Attendant’, ‘Legacies’ Return Date Pushed, ‘Dollface’ Trailer, ‘Suspicion’ Trailer, and More!

By Lee Arvoy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu has renewed The Great for season three. The second season premiered in November and saw Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own – but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll...

Variety

‘Last One Laughing Canada’ Gets Amazon Premiere Date; ‘American Idol’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The Amazon Prime Video competition series “LOL: Last One Laughing” will launch a Canadian edition Feb. 18. “Last One Laughing Canada” competitors include Caroline Rhea, Dave Foley, Debra DiGiovanni, Jon Lajoie, Tom Green, Colin Mochrie, Mae Martin, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Andrew Phung and K. Trevor Wilson. Hosted by Jay Baruchel, the six-part series follows the 10 comedians as they try to eliminate others by making each other laugh (through stand-up, musical performance, improvisational and more), while not laughing themselves. The comedian who outlasts their competitors wins the grand prize of $100,000 for their charity of choice. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Only Murders Guest Stars, SNL Change-Up and More

Only Murders in the Building‘s guest roster is getting some star power: Academy Award winner Shirley MacLaine and comedienne Amy Schumer will appear in Season 2 of the Hulu comedy, star Martin Short told our sister site Deadline. No character details are currently available about their roles. As previously reported, the upcoming season will also welcome Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row) as a series regular. She will play Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the sleuthing podcasters’ latest mystery. OMITB follows three onetime strangers (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who are obsessed with true crime and...
TV SERIES
Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Single Drunk Female’ Trailer, ‘Peacemaker’ Red Band Trailer, ‘The Kardashians’ New Series, ‘Space Force’ Premiere Date, ‘NCIS’ to Crossover With ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’, USA Network Gets Cable Rights to ‘9-1-1’, and More!

Freeform’s new series Single Drunk Female is set to premiere January 20 with back to back episodes. After a public flame-out at a New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol.
TV SERIES
Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Ozark’ Trailer, Final ‘Kid Cosmic’ Premiere Date, ‘Shaman King’ Trailer, ‘Summer Camp Island’ Ending, ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sets Return Date, ‘Kung Fu’ Adds to Cast, and More!

All 7 episodes of Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark premiere January 21. Freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes’ ultimate undoing. No one gets out clean. The second half of seven episodes will release at a later date.
TV SERIES
Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Human Resources’ Premiere Date, ‘Shining Vale’ Sneak Peak, ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Trailer, ‘Promised Land’ Trailer, ‘Made in Abyss’ Joins Toonami, ‘Monarch’ Premiere Delayed to Fall, and More!

Netflix’s new animated series Human Resources, premiering March 18, pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. The voice cast for the Big Mouth spinoff series include Rosie Perez, Jemaine Clement, Thandiwe Newton, Bobby Cannavale, Henry Winkler, Maria Bamford, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Randall Park, Aidy Bryant, David Thewlis, Keke Palmer, Pamela Adlon, and Brandon Kyle Goodman.
TV SERIES
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Trailer: Yvonne Orji Hosts HBO Max Reality Dating Series ‘My Mom, Your Dad’

From ‘Molly’ to matchmaker, Yvonne Orji is keeping her relationship with HBO intact!. Just weeks after the series finale of the premium network’s cultural phenomenon, ‘Insecure,’ it’s being announced the actress-comedian has moved on to host ‘My Mom, Your Dad’ – an original dating series on HBO MAX (the streaming leg of the HBO family).
TV SERIES
Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Murderville’ Premiere Date, ‘Shadow and Bone’ Adds Cast, New ‘Degrassi’ Series, The CW Developing ‘Justice U’, ‘Quantum Leap’ Pilot Order, ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Premiere Date, ‘Kid Cosmic’ Trailer, and More!

Netflix’s upcoming new improvised scripted comedy series Murderville premieres February 3. Based on the British series Murder in Successville, Murderville sees celebrity guests team up as Will Arnett’s partner on a new murder case. Each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle (Arnett) will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. The celebrities featured in the six episodes are Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone.
TV SERIES
Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Bel-Air’, ‘Astrid & Lilly Save the World’, and ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Trailers, ‘Emily In Paris’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, and ‘The Morning Show’ Renewed, Aubrey Plaza Joins ‘The White Lotus’, and More!

Bel-Air, Peacock’s dramatic take on the classic series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, premieres February 13. The series follows Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.
TV SERIES
Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’ Trailer, Janet Jackson Documentary Trailer, ‘Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness’ Trailer, and More!

Netflix’s upcoming eight episode new series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window premieres January 28. For heartbroken Anna, every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?
TV SERIES
Your TV Source Roundup: ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Renewed, ‘Justified: City Primeval’ Ordered, ‘South Park’ Return Date, ‘The Santa Clause’ Series Ordered, New ‘Riverdale’ Return Date, Netflix Price Raise, ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Trailer, and More!

Peacock has renewed YA series One of Us Is Lying for season two. Based on the novel by Karen M. McManus, the series tells the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Godfather of Harlem Renewed, Critics Choice Date and More

Godfather of Harlem will continue to walk the neighborhood streets, with a renewal for a 10-episode third season, it was announced on Thursday. The Epix drama, starring Forest Whitaker, will begin production this summer in New York. The series “tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles,” per the official synopsis. In Season 3, Bumpy continues “to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Hulu Renews The Great, Drops Dollface Season 2 Trailer

We have some good news for fans of two of Hulu's best comedy series. The streamer has officially picked up a third season of The Great. Ten new episodes have been ordered. In season two of The Great, Catherine (Elle Fanning) finally takes the Russian throne for her own - but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it's nothing compared to the realities of 'liberating' a country that doesn't want to be.
TV SERIES

