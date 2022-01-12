ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countries must return Afghan military aircraft or face the severe penalties: Taliban

By Himanshu Sharma
goodmorningpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the interim defence minister, the Taliban will not allow any country to use Afghan military planes that have been flown out of the country. Acting Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, speaking at a...

www.goodmorningpost.com

