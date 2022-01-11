ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Remarks by World Bank Group President David Malpass during the Launch of the January 2022 Global Economic Prospects Report

Good morning everybody and thanks for joining. COVID and the shutdowns are still taking a huge toll especially on people in the poor countries. In the new GEP the World Bank is lowering our global growth forecast to 4.1% for 2022. That's down two tenths of a percent from the June...

UN News Centre

COVID-19 pandemic stalls global economic recovery: UN report

The UN’s key report on the global economy, released on Thursday, shows that the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has put the brakes on a rapid recovery, counteracting signs of solid growth at the end of last year. The 2022 World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) report,...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

World Bank slashes global growth forecast amid new pandemic waves

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The World Bank Group on Tuesday slashed global growth forecast for this year amid incessant COVID-19 flare-ups, rising inflation and lingering supply bottlenecks, warning of various downside risks to global growth prospects. In its newly released semiannual Global Economic Prospects, the multilateral lender projected that...
BUSINESS
BBC

World Bank warns global economy faces grim outlook

The global economy faces a "grim outlook", World Bank president David Malpass has warned, as the aftershocks of the pandemic continue to weigh on growth - especially in poor countries. His organisation's latest forecast predicts global growth will slow to 4.1% this year from 5.5% in 2021. It attributed the...
BUSINESS
World Bank Blogs

The Global Economic Outlook in five charts

After rebounding to an estimated 5.5 percent in 2021, global growth is expected to decelerate markedly in 2022—to 4.1 percent, reflecting continued COVID-19 flare-ups, diminished fiscal support, and lingering supply bottlenecks. Although output and investment in advanced economies are projected to return to pre-pandemic trends next year, they will...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

World Bank's Malpass says poor country risks grow as debt relief delayed

WASHINGTON (Jan 12): World Bank President David Malpass on Tuesday called for faster progress on debt relief for developing countries with full participation from China, warning that delays increase risks to their economies from higher interest rates, currency devaluation and food insecurity. Malpass told a news conference that the poorest...
CHINA
UN News Centre

COVID-19 variants, rising debt, threaten global economic growth: World Bank

Global growth will slow down over the next two years in the face of “fresh threats” from COVID-19 variants and rising inflation, debt and income inequality, the World Bank said on Tuesday in its latest report. While economic growth experienced a strong rebound in 2021, it is expected...
BUSINESS
World Bank Blogs

As Global Growth Slows, Developing Economies Face Risk of ‘Hard Landing’

Against this difficult backdrop, a variety of economic challenges mount for emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs)—including continued COVID-19 outbreaks, elevated inflation, record debt levels, and rising income inequality. The latest Global Economic Prospects report predicts that global growth will decelerate from 5.5 percent in 2021 to 4.1 percent...
MARKETS
hot96.com

Gloomy outlook for global recovery, World Economic Forum survey finds

LONDON (Reuters) – Only one in 10 World Economic Forum members surveyed expects the global recovery to accelerate over the next three years, a poll of nearly 1,000 business, government and academic leaders found, with only one in six optimistic about the world outlook. Climate change was seen as...
ECONOMY
World Bank Blogs

World Bank Statement on Algeria Economic Monitor

In recent days, several news articles were published regarding the World Bank’s Algeria Economic Monitor. Some of these articles included factually incorrect statements about the content of the report, prepared with the greatest rigor, and its authors, a team of economists working in the Maghreb region. We would like to point out that the World Bank produces regular economic reports for its member countries. The Algeria Economic Monitor is produced twice a year by World Bank staff economists and the latest edition, published on December 22, 2021, is available here. The report, which undergoes a thorough quality review before it is released, is based exclusively on publicly available data that is referenced in the report, or data that is supplied directly by member country authorities. Its purpose is to contribute to knowledge and dialogue on the economic and social development of the country. The conclusions of the report are consistent with official data available at the report’s data cut-off date (November 1st, 2021), most of which is presented in the bulletin of the Central Bank of Algeria published on December 22, 2021.
WORLD
infosecurity-magazine.com

World Economic Forum: Cybersecurity Failures an Increasing Global Threat

Cybersecurity was once again identified as a major short and medium-term threat to the world in this year’s World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) The Global Risk Report. The analysis was based on insights from nearly 1000 global experts and leaders who responded to the WEF’s Global Risks Perception Survey (GRPS).
TECHNOLOGY
