ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, PA

Norry Christian girls win 7th in a row

By The Daily Item
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 3 days ago

MILTON — Emily Garvin recorded a triple-double, Emma Ulmer was a rebound shy of a double-double, and Northumberland Christian took sole possession of first place in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association girls basketball Tuesday with a 60-19 win over Meadowbrook Christian.

Garvin posted 26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 steals, as well as seven assists, in the Warriors varsity's seventh consecutive win. The two-time all-state senior has 1,655 career points, trailing 2009 graduate Kaitlyn Bailor (1,759) for second in program history.

Ulmer added 12 points and nine rebounds as Northumberland (9-1 overall, 3-1 ACAA) bolted to a 16-1 lead after one quarter.

Kailey Devlin scored 11 points to pace Meadowbrook Christian (3-8, 2-1).

Northumberland Christian 60, Meadowbrook Christian 19

Northumberland Christian (9-1, 3-1) 60

Kendra Schoeppner 1 0-0 2, Jenika Krum 1 0-0 3, Kara Wilhelm 3 0-0 6, Emily Garvin 12 1-3 26, Emily McCahan 2 0-0 4, Anna Ulmer 3 1-1 7, Emma Ulmer 6 0-0 12. Totals 28 2-4 60.

3-point goals: Garvin, Krum.

Did not score: Aubrie Hostetter, Allison Miller, Caryssa Ressler.

Meadowbrook Christian (3-8, 2-1) 19

Kailey Devlin 4 2-3 11, Addison Nevius 0 1-2 1, Alayna Smith 0 1-2 1, Madison McNeal 2 0-0 6. Totals 6 4-7 19.

3-point goals: McNeal 2, Devlin.

Did not score: Emma George, Audrey Millett, Ellie Swiegard, Olivia Reed.

Score by quarters

Northumberland Chr.;16;12;24;8 — 60

Meadowbrook Chr.;1;10;8;0 — 19

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, PA
Milton, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
The Associated Press

Djokovic back in detention, continues to fight deportation

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to higher court. A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
Person
Allison Miller
The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
3K+
Followers
127
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Item

Comments / 0

Community Policy