Norry Christian girls win 7th in a row

MILTON — Emily Garvin recorded a triple-double, Emma Ulmer was a rebound shy of a double-double, and Northumberland Christian took sole possession of first place in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association girls basketball Tuesday with a 60-19 win over Meadowbrook Christian.

Garvin posted 26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 steals, as well as seven assists, in the Warriors varsity's seventh consecutive win. The two-time all-state senior has 1,655 career points, trailing 2009 graduate Kaitlyn Bailor (1,759) for second in program history.

Ulmer added 12 points and nine rebounds as Northumberland (9-1 overall, 3-1 ACAA) bolted to a 16-1 lead after one quarter.

Kailey Devlin scored 11 points to pace Meadowbrook Christian (3-8, 2-1).

Northumberland Christian 60, Meadowbrook Christian 19

Northumberland Christian (9-1, 3-1) 60

Kendra Schoeppner 1 0-0 2, Jenika Krum 1 0-0 3, Kara Wilhelm 3 0-0 6, Emily Garvin 12 1-3 26, Emily McCahan 2 0-0 4, Anna Ulmer 3 1-1 7, Emma Ulmer 6 0-0 12. Totals 28 2-4 60.

3-point goals: Garvin, Krum.

Did not score: Aubrie Hostetter, Allison Miller, Caryssa Ressler.

Meadowbrook Christian (3-8, 2-1) 19

Kailey Devlin 4 2-3 11, Addison Nevius 0 1-2 1, Alayna Smith 0 1-2 1, Madison McNeal 2 0-0 6. Totals 6 4-7 19.

3-point goals: McNeal 2, Devlin.

Did not score: Emma George, Audrey Millett, Ellie Swiegard, Olivia Reed.

Score by quarters

Northumberland Chr.;16;12;24;8 — 60

Meadowbrook Chr.;1;10;8;0 — 19