ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge Island, WA

Money smarts arouse passion in millennials

By Chris Taylor
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOn0m_0djIeuwr00

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The sexy sheets copywriter Jess Morgan enjoys with her husband Grant are not just in their bedroom. His financial spreadsheets turn her on to his seriousness about building a life together.

Meticulous columns record the Bainbridge Island, Washington-based couple's search for their first car, breaking down gas mileage, cargo space, maintenance costs and more, before they settled on a used 2012 Toyota Prius.

"Money management is an attractive trait," said Morgan, 32. "My husband is responsible with money in just about every sense. He doesn't spend to impress anyone or be trendy."

Morgan is not alone.

According to a new survey from buy-now, pay-later company Affirm, millennials see the ability to manage finances as the No. 1 attractive trait in a partner.

That appealed to 51% of millennials, with financial stability close behind at 49%. After that came the more typical attributes expected in a romantic squeeze, like sense of humor (48%) or physical appearance (46%).

"One of the things that really jumped out in the survey, was that financial habits were a such a top priority in a partner," said Ashley Feinstein Gerstley, a spokesperson for Affirm.

The survey did not record the amount of money a partner brings in, but tracked the ability to manage money smartly, whether that income be large or small.

"Most people want their partner to come to the table in pretty good financial shape, so that the relationship feels equitable, and the couple can move forward," said Lesley-Anne Scorgie, the Toronto-based author of "The Modern Couple's Money Guide."

Scorgie, who is president of financial education company MeVest, admits she and her husband started talking about money on the third date. "It's about dreaming about the future, rather than paying for the past," she said.

Out-of-whack money habits could be seen as a warning sign by the person you are romancing. In fact, 68% of those surveyed by Affirm say bad finances are an immediate red flag in a partner. And a whopping 78% of millennials said they would break up with someone who handled money poorly.

Millennials, born around 1981 to 1996, seem particularly attuned to money issues with potential partners. For Americans overall, 'sense of humor' was cited as the most attractive trait.

The whipsawing economics of recent years have made millennials keenly aware of financial stability, even more so than older generations like the Baby Boomers, said Gerstley, a money coach who founded The Fiscal Femme to help women gain more power and equality through financial well-being.

"Millennials lived through the Great Recession, which was right when they were starting to get jobs," she said.

"They saw the impact on their own lives, and on their parents' lives. Now they're living through the pandemic, so it makes so much sense that financial stability would be of the utmost importance to them."

Even if you have not been blessed with good looks, it turns out the most magnetic trait of all might be seemingly boring stuff like balancing a checkbook, or putting money into a Roth IRA.

"Start with some basic budgeting, clear unnecessary debt, and build a plan for your retirement," Scorgie advised to those who are single-and-looking. "All this will make you a hot commodity on the dating scene."

Editing by Lauren Young and Richard Chang Follow us @ReutersMoney or at http://www.reuters.com/finance/personal-finance.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
959theriver.com

Money, Money, Money, Money!

Money is not what makes the world go round, but it’s pretty tough to live without it. I had an old friend who use to say “It’s expensive to be poor”. Pink Floyd’s got an opinion too: “Money, get away. You get a good...
ECONOMY
abc17news.com

Millennial Money: How to have the wedding you want for less

The holidays are a popular time to get engaged, and that means many couples are diving into 2022 by touring wedding venues, researching vendors and carefully crafting guest lists. Planning a wedding can be a time that’s filled with emotions, expectations and the pressure to create a perfect event — all of that combined makes it far too easy to overspend. Thankfully, you can shave hundreds or even thousands of dollars off your wedding budget and still have the day of your dreams. The key is to allocate money toward essential expenses and avoid the pricey stuff your guests won’t notice anyway.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SFGate

Millennial Money: Save for what makes you feel good in 2022

You probably know to plan and save for the big and boring expenses, aka financial needs. But what about the fun stuff? Expenses that don’t put a roof over your head, but do provide joy, rejuvenation and other hard-to-quantify benefits are worth saving for, too. In fact, they deserve...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bainbridge Island, WA
Society
Local
Washington Society
City
Bainbridge Island, WA
CharlotteObserver.com

Why Do Millennials Worry About Money More Than Other Generations?

Despite the by-now tired joke about imprudent spending on avocado toast, millennials actually worry about money more than any other generation. According to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans commissioned by financial company Affirm, the average American frets about money six times a day — for millennials, who are commonly classified as those born between 1981 and 1994, that number goes up to seven.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Real Simple

Smart Money Management Tips for First-Time Parents

Having kids can upend your finances—as 36-year-old Nicholas (not his real name), a first-time dad in Austin, Texas, can definitely attest. On this week's Money Confidential, he explains that even though he was able to clear away debt before his daughter was born, the expenses of new fatherhood threw him for a loop. "Having a child changes the dynamic entirely because it does come with a lot of expenses," he says. "Child care is wildly expensive in most of the country, but especially in big cities, and even in Austin, it can be like a second mortgage for a lot of people."
AUSTIN, TX
KTEN.com

The Top 5 Ways To Be Smart With Money In Your 20s

Originally Posted On: https://creditpicks.com/smart-with-money-in-your-20s/. Managing your finances is an essential life skill you should cultivate. You don’t want to spend the next ten or twenty years worried about money and not being able to enjoy life! You are young, and you have a bright future in front of you. Don’t bring in the “clouds” by being negligent.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Money Management#Financial Education#Economics#Toyota#Mevest
KENS 5

Financial lessons to set up kids for success | Money Smart

SAN ANTONIO — Parents, you are a major influence in your kids’ lives. You can help them build good money habits. Schools have core subject areas including math, science and history. But it’s rare to find a dedicated financial literacy program. KENS 5 spoke with two experts who shared ways you can step in to be their teacher.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRQE News 13

Millennial Money: Would you relocate for $10K? Should you?

(AP NERDWALLET) – Some cities and states are targeting remote workers as a way to boost the local tax base and combat decades of brain drain. To get out-of-staters to relocate and live and work from a new city, these locales are shelling out $10,000 or more — or other benefits.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
News 12

Millennial Money: Now is the time to build your credit

Sooner than you may realize, your credit score will start to matter. A solid credit score can be the difference between qualifying for an apartment or a low-interest car loan or missing out. So to have credit ready when you need it, the time to start building a good and lengthy credit history is now.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
bitcoinmagazine.com

How Bitcoin Will Save Millennials

All generations have rich nostalgia for the decade of their childhood. Our coming of age is our purest time. And for the millennials, it’s probably best encapsulated by the 1990s. The 90s are milk and honey for us. We remain so fond of the music, the TV and cinematic...
MARKETS
Forbes

Smart Money Advice From A Personal Finance Iconoclast

Laurence Kotlikoff, the provocative Boston University economics professor and Social Security expert, has written an excellent new book, "Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life." In it, he offers counterintuitive and surprising personal finance tips regardless of your age. You'll want to hear...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FOX 43

How to stay financially fit in 2022 | Money Smart

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While losing weight or getting in shape is a popular New Year's resolution, so is becoming financially fit. Mike Wilson, the chief experience officer at Members 1st Federal Credit Union, says anyone can set realistic and measurable money goals for 2022. “There are very easy ways...
HARRISBURG, PA
krwg.org

Millennials Should Know Their Place

Commentator: It was always parties where I stuck out, but that time specifically, it was around Easter. There were hollowed-out eggs stuffed with confetti, and the extended family had their kids running around, trying to crack the eggs on my boyfriend's head. My boyfriend, who is now my husband, was...
SOCIETY
International Business Times

5 Smart Money Moves for 2022

The wrath of the pandemic continues to threaten our hopes of a stable financial life with the newly-identified "Omicron" variant of the COVID-19 in play. The financial stature of individuals, investors, and industries underwent tremendous changes in a short span as the U.S. economy continues to navigate an uneven recovery.
MARKETS
Disability Scoop

Bigger Social Security, SSI Checks On The Way

Millions of Americans with disabilities are seeing a big bump in their Supplemental Security Income and other Social Security benefits. Monthly payments are growing 5.9%, according to the Social Security Administration. The change applies to SSI payments beginning Dec. 30 and Social Security benefits paid this month. The increase is...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

276K+
Followers
267K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy