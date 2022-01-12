IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 24, Number 2

Happy New Year! It’s hard to believe anyone is entering the new year without a tiny bit of hope that we may see Covid and all its variants fade into the background of the news cycle. Here in the Jungle, we continue to be grateful to serve the IBM i community and are looking forward to what we hope will be an interesting year for the Power Systems platform, with entry and midrange Power10 machines coming to market. But before we march ahead, just wanted to call some attention to everyone’s favorite Guru Ted Holt, who retired at the end of this year but will always be part of our team and a good friend. You can read about his plans for the future in the top story below. Now on to 2022!
