Mercury Swimming Roundup: Owen J. Roberts, Methacton sweep PAC meets

By papreplive
papreplive.com
 3 days ago

Highlights: Tommy Gibbs contributed to three wins Tuesday as the Warriors outswam the Vikings. Gibbs’ individual firsts were in the 200 IM (2:04.32) and 100 fly (52.34), and he saw the lead leg of Methacton’s winning 400 free relay. For PV, Sam Incollingo won the diving competition while swimming a leg...

