Mercury Swimming Roundup: Owen J. Roberts, Methacton sweep PAC meets

Indianola Basketball Squads Survive Tough Night Against Newton to Earn Sweep. Both the Indianola girls and boys basketball teams had a difficult time scoring the ball against the Newton Cardinals Tuesday evening, with the boys pulling off a 61-54 overtime win, and the #5 girls winning 52-32. The Indians boys could not find the bottom of the net early on, trailing Newton 16-11 at the end of the first quarter, but a smothering defense held the Cardinals to just two second quarter points to put the Indians up top at halftime 19-18. After building a lead as high as nine points in the third quarter, the Indians looked to be in control until a late Newton run put them back just two points at 39-37 going into the fourth. Newton would claim control early, taking a four point lead into the final minutes, when Brayden Drea hit a late three to get the game back tied. Newton hit a free throw to get the lead to one point with just seconds to go, when Drea was fouled and hit one of two free throws to force overtime.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO