Blacktooth’s Top Picks for 2021

Detective DiBiasse (Oscar® nominee Eric Roberts, Runaway Train) arrives at his last crime scene, the mansion of a wealthy, yet paranoid recluse named Alan Schaeffer (Dylan Walsh, FX’s “Nip/Tuck”). As Detective Dibiasse is accompanied by a new detective, he soon begins to weave together the strange story of Alan Schaeffer, a once renowned author of a best selling serial killer book series, who now vehemently insists that one of his creations is trying to kill him. Surrounded by security who reportedly see nothing, no one can help Alan Schaeffer as the police move on without a second thought. Yet, shortly after, Detective Dibiasse is summoned back to the mansion and is met with a horrible, brutal crime and not a suspect in sight.
