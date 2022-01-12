ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacktooth’s Top Picks for 2021

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many of us 2021 was a shit year that had continued to what began...

Vulture

The Internet’s Top Picks for Oscars Host

At last, the Oscars have decided to have a host this year after three years of being host-less. Many great entertainers like Billy Crystal and Bob Hope have stepped up to the plate as well as some seemingly random hosts like Paul Hogan and Donald Duck. In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter went into depth on what makes the perfect Oscars host: name recognition, funny, topical, politically savvy, young, and “satisfactory to a coalition of competing interests.” The internet took it upon itself to nominate hosts for the 94th Academy Awards but do they fit the bill on what makes the perfect Oscars host?
soundandvision.com

2021 Top Picks of the Year

Looking back on 2021, I can honestly state that it represented an improvement over 2020, though it didn't end up being the full-scale return-to-normal everybody was looking for. A/V consumer and trade shows such as CEDIA Expo in Indianapolis were gutted. Supply chain logjams delayed the arrival of new gear, particularly in core categories like speakers and A/V receivers, both of which ended up underrepresented in our 2021 Top Picks of the Year list compared with previous years. But even with all the challenges, the wheels of industry continued to grind, with much fantastic gear coming in for us to test and recommend.
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

The Movie Sleuth Writer's Picks For The Top 5 Films of 2021

This year we opted to do something a little different. Instead of a standard top 5 list which we all vote on, we opted to do individual lists for the Top 5 of 2021. So, check it out and let us know what you think! It was definitely an interesting year for film where streaming became much more of the mainstream way for viewing new movies. Hopefully, 2022 will see a bigger return to normalcy and getting back into theaters. In the meantime, check out our picks for the best 5 and try to see as many of them as you can!
horrorsociety.com

The Highest Selling Horror Films of 2021

2021 was a decent year for big budget horror, however, the pandemic continued to prove a worthy adversary to ticket sales. With shorter theatrical releases, same day streaming and the fear of catching COVID, people just weren’t running to theaters unless it was to see the new Spider Man. This is reflected in the total sales for the big releases of last year. So, here’s the shortlist, which does not include any out of theater revenue.
horrorsociety.com

TRAILER DEBUT for IFC Midnight’s HATCHING

Synopsis: In HATCHING, 12-year-old gymnast, Tinja (Siiri Solalinna), is desperate to please her image-obsessed mother, whose popular blog ‘Lovely Everyday Life’ presents their family’s idyllic existence as manicured suburban perfection. One day, after finding a wounded bird in the woods, Tinja brings its strange egg home, nestles it in her bed, and nurtures it until it hatches. The creature that emerges becomes her closest friend and a living nightmare, plunging Tinja beneath the impeccable veneer into a twisted reality that her mother refuses to see.
horrorsociety.com

FIRST LOOK TRAILER & POSTER : “BITE ME” – COMING FEB 8

Adventure Kid and Blue Firefly Films are delighted to announce new romantic comedy Bite Me will be coming to digital download on the 8th February 2022. When Sarah, a real-life vampire, gets audited by the IRS, the last thing she expects to get out of it is a date. But James, her hopelessly romantic IRS agent, thinks she’s other-worldly. As an unlikely attraction sparks between the two misfits, they are forced to confront whether they have the courage to commit the terrifying, radical act of falling in love.
horrorsociety.com

Mimicry Freaks Now Available on Vudu

International horror film, Mimicry Freaks from TMA Releasing & Bayview Entertainment is now available on Vudu. Synopsis: One morning, a man named Fuma wakes up in bed deep within a forest when suddenly he is attacked by a traditional Japanese warrior monster known as a Namahage. Meanwhile, a wedding planner is taking a couple and the bride’s father to a wedding ceremony hall in the forest for the rehearsal. However, their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere and the fact that the bride’s father is unhappy to soon have an anti-nuclear activist as a son-in-law quickly turns out to be the smallest problem for everyone involved. Mimicry Freaks is a gory and disturbing tale certain to chill you to the bone. In Japanese with English subtitles.
horrorsociety.com

Well Go USA’s THE LONG NIGHT – In Theaters and Digital on February 4

THE LONG NIGHT, directed by Rich Ragsdale and starring Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s HALLOWEEN and HALLOWEEN II), Nolan Gerard Funk (HOUSE AT THE END OF THE STREET), and Deborah Kara Unger (SILENT HILL, SILENT HILL: REVELATIONS, THE GAME), follows a devoted couple whose quiet weekend takes a bizarre turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader come to fulfill an apocalyptic prophecy.
horrorsociety.com

“The Red Book Ritual” From the producers of “The 100 Candles Game”

The Red Book Ritual is the new film produced by New Zealand´s company Black Mandala, responsible for the successful The 100 Candles Game sold in more than one hundred countries. With the Argentinean director Ariel Luque as the script and director in charge of the “wrap-around” story, the film stars by Bruno Giacobbe, Agustín Olcese, Marlene Pedersen Chauviere and Valeria San Martín.
horrorsociety.com

‘On The 3rd Day’ Coming to Blu and Digital from Scream Factory and Shudder

From Scream FactoryTM and Shudder comes the March 29th Blu-ray™ and digital release of the 2021 film On The 3rd Day. Shudder will be the exclusive streaming home for On The 3rd Day, premiering on the service in all its territories later this year. Based on the novel of the same name, the horror/thriller was directed by Daniel de la Vega (Chronicle of The Raven).
The Daily Sun

'Scream' returns with a successful requel

It’s only appropriate for a fan to be anxious about a new “Scream” movie, especially one that arrives 11 years after the last installment, and 25 years after the first film single-handedly reanimated the slasher genre. Plus, it’s the first film in the “Scream” franchise not helmed by iconic horror auteur Wes Craven, who died in 2015.
horrorsociety.com

Alter Ego Arriving On Demand 2/8 from Indican Pictures

Detective DiBiasse (Oscar® nominee Eric Roberts, Runaway Train) arrives at his last crime scene, the mansion of a wealthy, yet paranoid recluse named Alan Schaeffer (Dylan Walsh, FX’s “Nip/Tuck”). As Detective Dibiasse is accompanied by a new detective, he soon begins to weave together the strange story of Alan Schaeffer, a once renowned author of a best selling serial killer book series, who now vehemently insists that one of his creations is trying to kill him. Surrounded by security who reportedly see nothing, no one can help Alan Schaeffer as the police move on without a second thought. Yet, shortly after, Detective Dibiasse is summoned back to the mansion and is met with a horrible, brutal crime and not a suspect in sight.
Deadline

Magnolia Pictures International Acquires Global To ‘Mars One’ Ahead Of Sundance Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel Martins’ movie Mars One has been snapped up by Magnolia Pictures International before the pic’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next week in the World Cinema Dramatic Section. Mars One follows the Martins family, optimistic dreamers who are quietly leading their lives on the margins of a major Brazilian city, following the disappointing election of a far-right extremist president. A lower-middle-class Black family, they feel the strain of their new reality as the political dust settles. “Gabriel Martins has crafted an uplifting and tender film about a family’s hopes and dreams, set against a Brazil in constant turmoil,” said...
horrorsociety.com

Acclaimed Japanese Sci-Fi Comedy BEYOND THE INFINITE TWO MINUTES Debuts on VOD January 25

Following a wildly successful run on the global film festival circuit, Indiecan Entertainment has the North American VOD premiere of Junta Yamaguchi’s acclaimed debut feature film Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes. Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes made its North American premiere at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival, followed by a wildly successful UK premiere at London’s Arrow Video FrightFest and a US Premiere at Austin’s Fantastic Fest. The timewarped workplace comedy will be available on a number of digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, VUDU, iNDemand and DISH, beginning January 25th.
horrorsociety.com

Paranoiac Collector’s Edition: February 8 From Scream Factory

Scream Factory has announced the February 8 release of Paranoiac (Collector’s Edition) on Blu-ray™. Special features include a new 2K scan from the interpositive, a new audio commentary, and two new interviews. Customers ordering from shoutfactory.com will receive a rolled 18×24 poster featuring the brand new art while...
horrorsociety.com

DEXTER: NEW BLOOD Coming to Blu-ray, DVD and SteelBook This March

Multiple Emmy-Award nominee Michael C. Hall returns as the infamous Dexter Morgan in the thrilling SHOWTIME special event series DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, arriving on Blu-ray, DVD and limited-edition Blu-ray SteelBook on March 22, 2022, from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. The 10 one-hour episodes reunite Hall with original series showrunner Clyde Phillips. Jennifer Carpenter (DEXTER) also.
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Devil Story (Vinegar Syndrome)

Director – Bernard Launois (Pigalle Story, Sacres Gendarmes) Starring – Veronique Renaud (Escale a Nanarland), Marcel Portier (Black Sequence, The Man Without a Face), and Catherine Day (Two Orphan Vampires, Jean Tonic) Release Date – 1986. Rating – 3/5. Blu Release – 4/5. If you...
horrorsociety.com

DarkStar Films and BlackMafia Films Announces Two New Horror and Extreme Labels

DarkStar Films and BlackMafia Films are the new two film distribution companies specialized in horror and extreme cinema. These are two labels whose products are currently on sale exclusively on Goredrome, the new online shop dedicated to the sale of horror items and DVDs/Blu-rays from various distribution companies. Specifically, DarkStar...
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
Deadline

Orlando Bloom Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom for representation. The globally recognized actor has been a part of two of the largest film franchises of all time and recently was seen in the independent feature Retaliation. He also recently starred in Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, which chronicles the true story of 53 U.S. soldiers who battled a force of 400 enemy insurgents in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. The film was recognized by the National Board of Review as one of the 10 best independent films in 2020 and received a 2021 Critics Choice Super...
