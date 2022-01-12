NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry's battle against Ja Morant in Warriors' loss to red-hot Grizzlies

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

With Draymond Green out, the streaking Memphis Grizzlies wasted no time landing the opening haymaker against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

While the Warriors struggled with turnovers, Memphis rookie Ziaire Williams clicked alongside Ja Morant to help the Grizzlies jump to an 18-point advantage. However, the Warriors survived the early storm with a fiery comeback in the third quarter.

Steph Curry fueled Golden State’s comeback with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and a pair of 3 in the third quarter.

Behind Curry, the Warriors shot 61.1% (11-of-18) from the field and 75% (6-of-8) from long distance. When the fourth quarter started, the Warriors held a three-point lead against the home team.

After a back-and-forth final frame, the Grizzlies edged the Warriors. While Morant and Tyus Jones hit clutch buckets, the Warriors’ offense went cold, scoring only 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Curry’s point guard battle against Morant lived up to the hype. The young Memphis point guard tallied 29 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field with eight assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes to hand the Warriors a 116-108 loss.

Curry finished with his ninth triple-double, recording 27 points on 8-of-21 from the field with 10 boards, 10 assists and two steals in 39 minutes.

After Morant and the Grizzlies knocked off the Warriors for their 10th consecutive win, NBA Twitter erupted with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on social media about Curry, Morant and more on Tuesday night.

