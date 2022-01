Kayleigh Martin is a tier 2 Website Security Analyst. Her daily responsibilities include investigating sites for malware, removing the malware, and advising clients on how to prevent future attacks. The most exciting part of her day is finding new malware that’s not been seen before. She finds that if she focuses on doing her job well, everything else falls into place. “Speed comes after you master the skill.” When she’s not working, she enjoys building websites, going to the beach, and spending time with her daughter and husband.

