Community rallies around teacher accused of putting son in car's trunk because he was COVID positive

A Chinese couple have been sentenced to death for conspiring to kill the man’s two children from his previous marriage — just so they could start a new family.The man and woman “violated both the law and moral limits” for the act that caused “a terrible social influence,” a Chinese court said while delivering the conviction on Tuesday.Zhang Bo had began an extra-marital affair with Ye Chengchen from China’s Chongqing municipality and soon after Zhang divorced his then-wife Chen Meilin in February last year, the two decided to kill the children.The father threw his one-year-old son and two-year-old daughter out...

WORLD ・ 17 DAYS AGO