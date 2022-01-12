ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community rallies around teacher accused of putting son in car's trunk because he was COVID positive

WFAA
 3 days ago

www.wfaa.com

WXIA 11 Alive

Judge doesn't find probable cause in case of teacher accused of having son in trunk at COVID-19 testing site

HOUSTON — A judge on Thursday did not find probable cause in the case of a teacher accused of having her son in the trunk at a COVID-19 testing site. Sarah Beam, a teacher in the Cy Fair ISD, had been charged with endangering a child and was arrested last week, but when she went before a judge on Thursday, he said there wasn’t probable cause in the case.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Chinese couple sentenced to death for killing the man’s two young children so they could start a new family

A Chinese couple have been sentenced to death for conspiring to kill the man’s two children from his previous marriage — just so they could start a new family.The man and woman “violated both the law and moral limits” for the act that caused “a terrible social influence,” a Chinese court said while delivering the conviction on Tuesday.Zhang Bo had began an extra-marital affair with Ye Chengchen from China’s Chongqing municipality and soon after Zhang divorced his then-wife Chen Meilin in February last year, the two decided to kill the children.The father threw his one-year-old son and two-year-old daughter out...
Daily Mail

'They touched hands, Dad took his last breath and seconds later Mom took hers': Unvaccinated couple, 73 and 69, who were married for 44 years died hand-in-hand in the ICU as their family stood next to them in head-to-toe protective gear

An unvaccinated New Hampshire couple, who had been married for 44 years, died hand-in-hand from COVID in hospital as their family stood next to them wearing head-to-toe protective gear. William and Carol Stewart, aged 73 and 69, of Salem, each died within seconds of each other on December 30, while...
Daily Mail

'My fit and healthy daughter would still be alive if she'd taken the vaccine': Heartbroken father tells of family's pain as pregnant young mother, 24, dies from brain haemorrhage weeks after contracting Covid

The devastated father of a 'fit and healthy' young mum who died suddenly while 29 weeks pregnant said doctors told him she would be alive today if she 'had taken the vaccine'. David Exley, 57, said his daughter Sadie, 24, had a 'hunky-dory' pregnancy and had no complications until she suddenly started suffering from migraines and chest pain.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Father-of-ten forced to battle Covid-19 and pneumonia alone in hospital due to pandemic restrictions - but his family were finally allowed to say goodbye at the 11th hour

A father-of-ten has tragically died after a gruelling battle with Covid-19 and pneumonia. John Talo tested positive to coronavirus in November, but his condition became life-threatening about a month later when his inflamed lungs filled with fluid - which quickly became infected. His wife Ellen, daughter, nine sons, two grandchildren,...
ValleyCentral

Doubt raised in case of mom accused of putting son in trunk

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has found no probable cause to support a charge a Houston mother faces after being accused of placing her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car in an attempt to isolate him after he tested positive for COVID-19. The 41-year-old mother had been charged by prosecutors with endangering a […]
Daily Mail

'Selfish' student who hosted illegal Covid super-spreader parties for THREE nights running is fined $4,400 - as court hears wild raves helped plunge city into lockdown

A student has been hit with a $4,400 fine for holding parties over three consecutive nights in a NSW town flouting Covid regulations, causing the virus to spread and plunging the Hunter region into lockdown. Nathan Koko, 22, who later tested positive to Covid, pleaded guilty in the Newcastle Local...
KFYR-TV

Warrant issued for teacher accused of locking son in trunk to avoid COVID

The man was on fire for about 25 seconds and appeared to have burns on his upper back. Minnesota man accused of kidnapping, tying up and assaulting another man. The suspect faces charges of first-degree assault and kidnapping. If convicted, the kidnapping charge carries a maximum 40-year sentence. Police search...
