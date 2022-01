Japan’s love for music from the United States is well-known. Affections of the country’s music fans revolve around everything from 1950s rockabilly to hard bop jazz right on through to the golden age of hip-hop. The Japanese appreciation for these art forms sometimes outshines our own gratitude for what came out of the black and blue American experience. Research the sound quality and price of Japanese record pressings for a better understanding. Pandemia-willing, you could also visit Tokyo’s Club Harlem, which has been known the holy land of Japanese hip-hop since its opening in 1997.

