Postgame: Texas beats down Oklahoma at the FEC behind 22 from Andrew Jones

Oregon defensive Kayvon Thibodeaux has become one of the most popular players in college football due to his impressive skillset. That being said, he’s receiving a lot of criticism from Alabama fans this week because of comments he made during an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt. Thibodeaux...
Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION. *****. MORE FACT OR FICTION: Drew Allar is a top-three QB in the 2022 class | North Dakota...
As the clock wound down in Gonzaga’s surprisingly easy victory over West Coast Conference rival BYU on Thursday night, ESPN2 analyst Jay Bilas finished off his almost unending praise of the Zags’ offense. And spent a little time with Dave Flemming talking about a late-game free throw. Why?...
Earlier this week, highly touted USC quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the NCAA transfer portal, signaling that his brief time in Southern California has come to an end. Already, the former five-star recruit is narrowing down his options. According to Gerry Hamilton of On3 Sports, Dart is focusing on three possible...
Illinois super senior point guard Trent Frazier doesn’t like to get into the extracurriculars of a basketball game. Instead, he’d rather just roll the ball out and play. But even he admits that Friday’s game between No. 25 Illinois and Michigan at State Farm Center is between two teams who “don’t like each other.”
Not even Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal. An eighth Alabama football entered the portal on Thursday, and it’s a significant loss. Former Alabama standout linebacker Shane Lee is trying to find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.
Although college coaches are still putting the finishing touches on their 2022 recruiting class, a chunk of their focus has officially shifted to the 2023 group. The recruiting dead period ends on Friday, giving coaches about a two-week window where they can host recruits on their campuses. On January 22,...
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Oregon had lost some close games before briefly getting shut down by COVID-19. The Ducks are finally turning a corner. Jacob Young scored a season-high 23 points and Oregon edged No. 3 UCLA 84-81 in overtime Thursday night to give coach Dana Altman his 700th career victory.
The New York Knicks are at a turning point in the season, with the trade deadline just a few weeks away. Tom Thibodeau‘s team has struggled this year for a myriad of reasons, ranging from inconsistencies with Julius Randle to poor defense from the team as a whole. Lately, it’s been the offense that has run out of gas and failed to take them to the next level, ranking 27th in points per game at 104.2.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Late game composure at the free throw line helped Florida women's basketball withstand a late Auburn rally on Thursday evening, pushing the Gators past the Tigers, 68-63. Despite shooting just 3-of-14 from the field against the Tigers (8-7, 0-4 SEC), Florida (12-5, 2-2 SEC) ended a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe in the final frame.
Kayvon Thibodeaux was one of the top recruits in the country coming out of high school. He was recruited by Alabama but chose to attend Oregon instead. Thibodeaux sat with Joel Klatt during the national championship game between Alabama and Georgia on Monday and talked about his experience with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
Last Saturday, while BYU was slogging its way to a 52-43 victory against Saint Mary’s, Gonzaga was racing to a 117-83 win against Pepperdine. It’s no wonder Cougar coach Mark Pope said going from preparing for the Gaels to getting ready for the ‘Zags was a polar opposite.
Texas Tech's hot shooting touch cooled off considerably Thursday night against Oklahoma State, but it didn't matter a whole lot. The 19th-ranked Red Raiders jumped to an early lead and rolled to a 78-57 win over the Cowboys in Lubbock, Texas. Fueled early by Bryson Williams and collective hot shooting,...
