The qualifying round of the eMLS League Series 1 concluded on Wednesday evening and Houston Dynamo FC eMLS athlete George Adamou carried his success from the first day of the tournament into the second. The former Adelphi University soccer player, who plays under the gamertag GAdamou10, went undefeated in the second day of qualifying to bring his two-day record to 9-2-3, which left him tied in fifth place with Nashville SC’s Joksan and Sporting Kansas City’s Alekzandur.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO