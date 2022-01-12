ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Buy your own private MOUNTAIN: Peak with breathtaking views, caves and bushland goes on sale for $620,000

By Miriah Davis
 3 days ago

An entire mountain in Queensland is up for sale for a mere $620,000, with the plot of land cheaper than an average house in Brisbane.

Mount Hallen on Gatton Esk Road in the Somerset region boasts stunning panoramic views of surrounding bushland and even has its own postcode.

The 107.27 ha piece of land, 100km north-west of Brisbane, commands views over nearby Lake Wivenhoe and its summit can only be reached by four-wheel drive track.

The private mountain was originally listed in 2019 for the first time in 30 years, but it has recently hit the market again for buyers seeking an off-the-grid lifestyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGTDz_0djIRl8f00
Mount Hallen 100km north-west of Brisbane, offering panoramic views of surrounding bushland, has been put up for sale for $620,000 (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBfq3_0djIRl8f00
The previous owners used their unique parcel of land as a holiday destination (view from mountain pictured)

The property is undeveloped bushland with the only infrastructure being an old trig station, previously used for mapping.

Now re-listed for six months, the site has proven difficult to sell due to the challenges of building on a summit.

Selling agent Lyn Sills of @Realty previously told Daily Mail Australia, the mountain was used as a holiday destination by its former owners.

The previous owners had planned to build a retirement house on the unique parcel of land and had always dreamed of living on a mountain, Ms Sills said.

'It was one of those things where it was their lifelong dream but their plans changed,' she added.

'There's a lovely clearing area there that's very pretty and has the mountains out the back you could build a house on.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AiFc7_0djIRl8f00
The 265-acre property commands views over the nearby Lake Wivenhoe (pictured in background) but its summit can only be accessed by four-wheeled drive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWb3B_0djIRl8f00
The private mountain is located between Esk and Gatton and is nearby the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPgX9_0djIRl8f00
The only infrastructure on the vast property is an old trig station previously used for mapping

The mountain last sold for $122,000 in 1989, a bargain compared to Brisbane's current median price range of $757,000.

A 1.3 hour drive from Brisbane, the private mountain is between Esk and Gatton and is nearby the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

The area is mostly home to older, maturing or established couples with only 2.6 per cent made up of young families, according to Realestate.com.au.

A census count of Mount Hallen from 2016 recorded a population of 458 people with the median age of residents aged in their late forties.

