The U.S. Treasury is asking a federal court to let it recoup Covid-19 aid that Florida and a dozen other states might use to pay for tax cuts. Treasury on Friday filed a notice of appeal with the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, urging it to reverse a permanent injunction issued by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama Western Division that prevents it from recouping American Rescue Plan funds from 13 states. The court ruled last year that restrictions on the $350 billion of federal aid, barring states from “directly or indirectly” offsetting a revenue loss ...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO