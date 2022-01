Call it capitulation, with a capital C for Chicago. Owners of distressed hotels and office buildings, weary of waiting for a recovery, are taking what they can get. “Landlords with a lot of vacancies are certainly starting to make that choice,’’ said Lisa Davidson, a vice chairman at Savills. “There’s such uncertainty that if they can get out, they want to. So they’re putting it on the market now and cutting their losses.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO