A countryside villa in Tuscany, a private island in Belize and a private tour of the Saint Helena Winery Vineyards in Napa. These are just a few of the more than 50 phenomenal offerings that will be up for bid during the 2022 Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest. Attendees can bid live on 24 exclusive auction items including visits to boutique vineyard villas, one-of-a-kind chef’s tables and international travel experiences. Bidders will be supporting the new state-of-the-art facility, SWFL Children’s Charities Eye Institute of Golisano Children’s Hospital, to provide expanded ophthalmology services to children across the region as well as funding the new pediatric neurosurgery program at Golisano Children’s Hospital and the nursing program at Florida SouthWestern State College.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO