The Sanibel Captiva Trust Company has been a long-standing partner of the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum through its support of various programs and events. “We are proud to sponsor the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum’s ongoing educational platforms as well as its newly-developed adult education classes, online and in-person lecture series, and innovative art and photography exhibitions,” said Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Founder and Chairman Al Hanser. “The Museum provides an excellent way for residents and visitors to become better acquainted with our beautiful islands, as well as appreciate the Museum’s exceptional collections and aquariums.”

SANIBEL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO