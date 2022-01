ENS (Ethereum Name Service) wasn’t as easy as buying a domain on GoDaddy etc, definitely not as cheap, but I guess, there’s a premium to pay when you want to live the degen life - or is it? So, I went ahead and purchased an ENS domain for 20 years aannnndddd, the total is now $233.21 WOW! You need to have Metamask pre-installed (makes sense, else where’d you park your domain) and you need to be on the Ethereum chains (Mainnet)

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO