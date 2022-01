Founder/CEO of Cairn Consulting Solutions; speaker, advisor and best-selling author of People First. Thinking back to past New Year's resolutions (or this year’s), how many have you been able to keep? A person may be able to change their actions for a short period of time but without a mindset shift, a sustained change is much more challenging. In fact, a study from 2016 and updated in 2021 found that less than 10% of people who made New Year’s resolutions felt content with their results at the end of the year! Before diving into resolutions, behaviors we want to change, habits we want to break and activities we want to accomplish, it is necessary to start with our mindset.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO