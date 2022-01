Birtcher Development recently appointed Robert Munson as its chief investment officer, Scott Mulkay as its president of construction and Scott Ridgley as its senior director of asset management to enhance Birtcher’s growth in strategic and long-term investments, development and asset management. The new executive leaders will advance the company’s growth across the Western U.S., with a focus on markets such as California’s Inland Empire, which are experiencing insatiable demand for class-A industrial logistics space largely driven by e-commerce and retail sales.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO