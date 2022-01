Officials at the New England Wildlife Center made public the sad news of a snowy owl rescued by a good Samaritan has died. "Despite our veterinary team's best efforts, we were not able to turn his health around," the center posted to its Facebook page. "We are absolutely heartbroken that we were unable to save him. This is certainly not the outcome we had hoped for, but we are grateful for the opportunity to try and help and that he was comfortable in the end."

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO