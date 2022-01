Link had a fantastic rally in the past week. However, the price is quickly approaching a key resistance. After a bullish cross on the daily MACD, LINK entered into a sustained rally with great volume, which has catapulted the price over $20. LINK turned the $23 level into support and is now eying the next key resistance at $28. It is unlikely that LINK can break that level on the first try, but momentum remains strong and favors bulls.

