Important change in trend US stocks, T-bonds, US dollar

By Norm Winski
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1/11 Recap – The S&P opened almost flat with a 1 handle gap down and then traded another 31 handles lower into a 9:55 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 27 handles into an 10:29 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 25 handles into...

www.fxstreet.com

FOXBusiness

Dollar's drop signals shaky US economy

Inflation is roaring, and King Dollar is snoring even as interest rates rise. The dollar, which has dropped for three straight sessions, has been giving up gains seen after the Federal Reserve has signaled strong interest rate hikes in the coming months. The dollar has dropped to the lowest level against the Euro since November.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

No single trend in global equities ahead of US Retail Sales data

The Dollar weakening continues. Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed. Gold prices are rebounding. Equity index futures are mixed currently ahead of US retail sales report today at 14:30 CET following a retreat on Wall Street Thursday. Facebook shares lost 2.03% underperforming market ahead of reports today Meta is being sued for £2.3bn in a class action lawsuit that claims 44 million Facebook users in the UK had their data exploited after signing up to the social network, Apple stock lost 1.9% Thursday.
RETAIL
moneyweek.com

Tech stocks teeter as US Treasury bond yields rise

Expect 2022 to be “a year of policy tightening”, says Andrew Sheets of Morgan Stanley. This time last year, investors thought America’s Federal Reserve wouldn’t raise interest rates until April 2024. As recently as last August, market pricing still implied that “liftoff” wouldn’t come until April 2023. Yet with inflation soaring, the Fed has been forced to take a more hawkish stance. Traders are now expecting the first rise as soon as this March.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index regains the smile and approaches 95.00

DXY reverses the earlier drop to two-month lows near 94.60. US Retail Sales surprised to the downside in December. The US Consumer Sentiment comes next in the docket. Tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), the greenback, stages a moderate comeback after bottoming out in multi-week lows near 94.60 at the end of the week.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Weekly focus: The Fed preparing to hike

Financial markets saw a shake-out early this week on the back of the more hawkish Fed, now signalling a rate hike already in March when tapering of asset purchases is done. US 10-year bond yields continued to rise to 1.8% and stock markets took a dive. Money markets now price close to 100% probability of four hikes from the Fed this year, which seems fair. However, calm was restored in the middle of the week after Fed governor Jerome Powell argued that the Fed would be able to tame inflation and that it could happen without too much damage to the economy. But yesterday stocks took a dive again in response to hawkish comments from more Fed members.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD bulls unable to break above the 200-DMA and defend the 1.3700 figure

The British pound falls for the first time in the week, retreats from weekly highs. Worse than expected, US economic data failed to boost the GBP. Robust UK’s economic data failed to underpin the GBP. GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Failure at the 200-DMA opens the door for a fall towards...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Gold and EUR/USD trade higher: Elliott Wave analysis

The USD remains bearish after US CPI figures this week that came out around expectations, while PPI yesterday increased by 0.2%, less than expected. The dollar is down even after some weakness on stocks yesterday during the US session. So EURUSD is higher, but one of the reasons can be...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: Bulls to take action with a break above $1,830

Gold rose this week as 10-year US T-bond yield retreated from two-year highs. Key resistance for XAU/USD seems to have formed at $1,830. US economic docket will not be offering any high-impact data releases next week. Gold started the new week on a firm footing and staged a recovery toward...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Weekly economic and financial commentary

Inflation is intensifying and consumer activity is cooling, data covering the month of December reveal. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 7.0% year-over-year, the fastest increase in nearly 40 years. Similarly, the Producer Price Index (PPI) was up 9.7% over the year. Meanwhile, retail sales unexpectedly declined 1.9% in the final month of the year.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US banks slide on earnings, oil prices help to support the FTSE100

It’s been another choppy week for European equity markets with weakness in US equity markets bleeding into a negative end to the week, as speculation about the pace of US rate rises keeps investors on edge. Talk from various Fed policymakers that up to 5 rate rises might be needed before the end of the year is creating extra volatility and some anxiety, particularly where the Nasdaq is concerned.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD dips back to 0.6820s as dollar stages tentative rebound

NZD/USD has slipped back from the 0.6850 area to the 0.6820s and is down about 0.5% on the day. Weak US data was largely ignored, with the dollar staging a tentative rebound, whilst choppy equity markets hurt NZD. NZD/USD’s positive mid-week momentum has faded on Friday, with the pair falling...
CURRENCIES
theedgemarkets.com

Ringgit likely to trend higher against US dollar next week

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 15): The ringgit is likely to trend higher next week in the range of RM4.16 to RM4.17, with the market adopting a cautious stance prior to Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) economic assessment on Thursday. Bank Islam Bhd chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said all eyes would...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

S&P 500 choppy and close to flat in 4650s as tech/growth outperforms value

Friday was a mixed, choppy day for US equity markets, with tech and growth stocks doing better while value did worse. That meant the Nasdaq 100 outperformed, gaining 0.5%, whilst the Dow underperformed, shedding 0.7%. It was a choppy and mixed session in US equity markets, marked more by rotations...
STOCKS

