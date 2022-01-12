Important change in trend US stocks, T-bonds, US dollar

Financial markets saw a shake-out early this week on the back of the more hawkish Fed, now signalling a rate hike already in March when tapering of asset purchases is done. US 10-year bond yields continued to rise to 1.8% and stock markets took a dive. Money markets now price close to 100% probability of four hikes from the Fed this year, which seems fair. However, calm was restored in the middle of the week after Fed governor Jerome Powell argued that the Fed would be able to tame inflation and that it could happen without too much damage to the economy. But yesterday stocks took a dive again in response to hawkish comments from more Fed members.

