The pandemic crisis has created persistent imbalances in economies and markets such as imbalances between supply and demand that have resulted in supply chain disruptions while exacerbating the already existing sharp imbalances in the real estate and labour markets. These imbalances combined with the rapid recovery of the economies, from the opening of the economy due to the vaccination of the population, led the inflation mainly from the middle of 2021 to a record high level.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO