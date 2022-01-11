ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Patrick O'Meara's legacy honored with artwork donated to Hamilton Lugar School

By Julia Hodson
iu.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors to the African Studies Program in the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Affairs will notice a new piece of art on display. Titled "The Bright Continent," the beautifully hand-carved piece showcases the continent of Africa. Ann Marie Thomson, a longtime adjunct faculty member for the O'Neill...

news.iu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
royalexaminer.com

Books for all ages to honor MLK’s legacy

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls on January 17 this year, is an occasion to honor the achievements of an incredible activist. Here are a few books that kids, teens, and adults can read to learn more about King, the civil rights movement, and issues of race in America.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kuaf.com

Honoring King's Legacy Through Service

The King Center in Atlanta announced that this year’s commemoration theme is "It Starts With Me.” Each of us can work to build cooperation, empathy, and respect. And, we can ask: How can I connect my resources to Dr. King’s message? 54 years after his death, there is still so much to do in the areas of fighting poverty, seeking higher paying jobs for all, improving housing, ensuring better education, and promoting justice and peace. What part of his message resonates with you? Take time today to explore options for giving your time or money. Visit our LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org community information site to explore categories in our nonprofit directory such as Education, Equity & Justice, and Housing & Infrastructure to learn more about organizations working to better our region in the same vein of Dr. King’s vision. Together, we can build the Beloved Community that Dr. King dreamed about.
ATLANTA, GA
mountainstatesman.com

Fans encouraged to honor White’s legacy through special challenge

TAYLOR COUNTY—Be a part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge and help four-legged friends in memory of one of America’s sweethearts. Betty White, of Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show fame, was not only a beloved actress, but was also a lover of animals. The cultural icon credits her...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
Entertainment
City
Hamilton, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Friendship, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
uticaphoenix.net

The full history of American people of color has never

Stories of people of color aren’t always found in the usual public records or data sets. Often, the stories are hidden in slave schedules and plantation accounting books. They are packed away with family secrets in an attic. They are in plain sight, carved on monuments and statues. Or they exist only in the minds and memories of our elders.
SOCIETY
LiveScience

The most amazing coin treasures uncovered in 2021

Saving for a rainy day is not a new idea. In 2021, archaeologists turned up a whole horde of hoards: stashes of coins and other valuables left behind for whatever reason and never used again. These treasures turned up in a Polish cornfield, in a meadow in New England, in a town in Denmark. They were left by royals, pirates, chieftains and people who will forever remain anonymous.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Meet the Black Men Who Changed Lincoln’s Mind About Equal Rights

Before dawn on May 13, 1862, Robert Smalls stealthily took command of a Confederate steamer, the CSS Planter, and steered it out of Charleston Harbor. The 23-year-old, who had worked as a slave aboard the vessel, brought 15 other enslaved people with him, including his wife and their two young children. Smalls knew he might be killed by Confederate guards as he attempted to reach the Union’s fleet off the Atlantic coast.
POLITICS
WKRC

Here are the women who will be appearing on quarters in 2022

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The United States Mint has five new designs for quarters starting next year. As part of the American Women Quarters Program, the four-year project features coins with designs on the reverse (colloquially known as the tails) side of the coin. Collectors and enthusiasts can expect new...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Ann Marie
Futurity

Art reveals hidden slavery during reign of Louis XIV

A 16th-century French legal tenet said “there are no slaves in France,” but art history tells a different story. The kingdom saw itself as one “whose very soil imparted freedom,” write New York University’s Meredith Martin and her coauthor, Case Western Reserve Professor Gillian Weiss, in The Sun King and the Sea: Maritime Art and Galley Slavery in Louis XIV’s France (Getty Research Institute Publications, 2021).
VISUAL ART
TravelNoire

A Look At Spain’s Controversial Annual Blackface Three Kings Parade

Each year, the evening of January 5 is reserved for a much anticipated parade in Spain where families gather to fill the streets in remembrance of the Three Wise Men— Balthasar, Melchior and Gaspar. What was once a purely religious celebration has now become Spain’s most controversial display of blackface— this is the three kings parade.
SOCIETY
The Conversation U.S.

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.: 5 things I've learned curating the MLK Collection at Morehouse College

For the past 11 years, civil rights historian Vicki Crawford has worked as the director of the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection, where she oversees the archive consisting of iconic sermons, speeches, writings and other materials belonging to King. Few archives of historical papers compare with the importance of the Morehouse King Collection. Aside from King’s life, the collection chronicles many of the major events that occurred during the civil rights movement. Since joining Morehouse, Crawford says she especially enjoys introducing younger generations to King and helping them understand the powerful lessons of the struggle for social justice, particularly how...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbook#Lugar#Art#College#Indiana University#African#Iu Press
palmbeachstate.edu

PBSC celebrates MLK’s legacy, honors local individuals

Palm Beach State College paused Jan. 13 to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and to honor five individuals and an organization whose community work exemplifies the spirit of the noted civil rights leader. The 23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration was held at the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Partner Tries To Honor MLK’s Legacy By Dunking On The Libs

It’s Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, and as is tradition, somebody started it off properly by misusing the man’s legacy to shame Black people, their allies, and the causes MLK stood for in his lifetime. And who better than White & Case’s “Reply All” partner Thomas Lauria to start us off.
SOCIETY
AFP

Dutch king ditches golden coach with slavery images

Dutch King Willem-Alexander announced Thursday that he is mothballing the royal Golden Coach which has been embroiled in a racism controversy. The opulent horse-drawn carriage, called "De Gouden Koets", has traditionally transported the Dutch monarch to the opening of parliament and other state occasions, but has not been used since 2015. At the centre of the slavery controversy is a picture on the left-side panel of the golden coach. Called "Tribute of the Colonies", the image depicts kneeling black people handing over produce like cocoa and sugarcane to their white masters -- including to a young white woman on a throne representing the Netherlands.
SOCIETY
iu.edu

Get inspired and keep growing

Share in an uplifting story and make a commitment to keep learning and growing in 2022. IU Human Resources has development opportunities to help you grow, including free virtual workshops open to all IU employees and timely LinkedIn Learning courses available to all staff, faculty and students. Anything is possible.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
South Africa
The Independent

Richard Leakey: Trailblazing fossil hunter and champion of animal conservation

Richard Leakey often said the things he liked doing best were those things that people said couldn’t be done. He also said he had no interest in being popular; rather, he was interested in getting done what was his passion at the time. As his passion shifted throughout his life, Leakey had an impact in more areas of human endeavour than most people do in one life.It also had to be said that while Leakey’s action-oriented, no-nonsense style earned him admiration among his friends, it also garnered him more than a few enemies. This didn’t have significant consequences in the...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Tenured Michigan university professor, 74, who wore a 'space helmet' AND mask for Zoom class is placed on leave for calling students 'vectors of disease' for wanting to attend in-person learning

A tenured Michigan university professor has been placed on leave after he told students in a profanity-laced video that he didn't want to know anything about them because they were 'just vectors of disease.'. 'Go complain to your dean, f*** you! Go ahead,' Barry Mehler yells in the video. 'I'm...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy