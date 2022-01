Before the women's college basketball season even started, Drake’s Jan. 15 game with Missouri State was looked at as a giant Missouri Valley Conference matchup between a pair of the league’s top teams. Missouri State was picked to finish first in the MVC. Drake was selected to finish second. Fast-forward a couple months and the Bears still have a shot at a conference crown. But Drake is rapidly fading from contention. ...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO