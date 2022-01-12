ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Five Times Joey Was The Smart One On “Friends”

By Nataly Owala
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach character on Friends had one synonymous trait. Rachel was the spoilt rich girl who struggled to free herself from her parents, Ross was the nerd who was obsessed with Rachel, Chandler had a ton of jokes to mask his scarred childhood, Monica struggled to be perfect because Ross was the...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to The Cast Of “My Two Dads?”

My Two Dads ran on NBC from 1987 to 1990, airing for a total of three seasons. The series told the story of two men vying for the affection of the same woman who receive joint custody of her 12-year-old daughter, Nicole Bradford, after her passing. The official synopsis of the show, as per IMDb, is as follows: “When Marcy Bradford dies, she leaves her teenage daughter, Nicole, in the custody of a father she never met; or rather, two fathers – Michael, a straight-laced and formal man, and Joey, a wild artist. Both were Marcy’s ex-boyfriends, and together, they provide a unique balance of parenting skills for Nicole.” It’s been 30 years since the finale of My Two Dads aired on TV. What has happened to its cast since its last season?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Aisha Tyler
StyleCaster

Courteney Cox’s Net Worth Reveals What She Makes For ‘Scream’ Compared to ‘Friends’

If you want to know how much of Courteney Cox’s net worth includes what made on friends Friends—and its HBO Max reunion—you’ve come to right place. Allow us to dive into what to know about Courteney Cox’s net worth and her salary for Friends, Scream and more Hollywood franchises ahead. Cox started acting career with a taste of fame in small television roles, like the 80’s sitcom Family Ties, where she starred as none other than Michael J. Fox’s character Alex P. Keaton’s girlfriend, Lauren Miller. And in the music world, fans also saw Cox as Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 music video...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

The Five Best Characters In Only Murders In The Building

One of the biggest surprises of 2021 was the Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez vehicle about three strangers, who are obsessed with a true-crime podcast, are suddenly involved in one as their neighbor is found dead in his apartment. The first season was filled with plenty of twists, turns, and laughs, and it made an unforgettable impression. This article will highlight the top five characters from the first season of Only Murders in the Building. This list will contain spoilers so if you’ve managed to live your life without checking out the series then I strongly suggest binge-watching the show on Hulu first. Let’s get started with the first name.
TV SERIES
The Independent

David Arquette says Wes Craven encouraged him to date Courteney Cox

David Arquette has said that Scream director Wes Craven encouraged him to date his co-star and future wife, Courteney Cox.Arquette and Cox met on the set of Scream where they played a couple before becoming romantically involved in real life.In an interview with People, Arquette has revealed that Craven was instrumental in him asking Cox on a date: “Wes had a real impact. [He was] like, ‘David, you know she likes you and you should really get your stuff together.’ He gave me a real man-to-man talk and that had an impact on the course of my life.”Arquette also...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Courteney Cox & David Arquette Divorced & Where They Stand Now

Since their split, fans have wondered why Courteney Cox and David Arquette divorced and where they are now after starring in five Scream movies. Courteney and David met on the set of 1996’s Scream, in which they played love interests Gale Weathers and Dewy Riley. We “fell in love on the first, hated each other on the second, got married right before the third and…what are you talking about, what’s wrong? Is there some news about us?” Courteney told ABC News in 2011. In an interview with People in 2009, David revealed that he and Courteney met at a pre-party before...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Friends
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Bob Saget’s Car Picked Up At LAX By John Mayer, Jeff Ross In Video Tribute To Their Fallen Friend

John Mayer and Jeff Ross remembered the late Bob Saget as they performed one final task for their friend – retrieving his car at Los Angeles International airport. The two posted an Instagram video Wednesday of their short road trip, which came three days after Saget’s unexpected death in Orlando at the Ritz-Carlton. He was 65. Saget was remembered as the pickup team tooled down the 405 Freeway on the way to the airport. “You know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another, ‘He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Blake Monar Get Cozy After Dale Moss Breakup

Watch: Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split. Did The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar get the final rose from Clare Crawley after all?. On Sunday, Jan. 9, the California hairstylist posted on her Instagram page a video montage from a trip to Indiana, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist, who she had rejected in the second week of the 16th season of the dating show in 2020. The clip show was posted more than three months after Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss, who she chosen as the winner, broke up.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

David Arquette howls with laughter as Courteney Cox discusses disastrous Scream 3 mini-fringe

Drew Barrymore and David Arquette were left in hysterics as Courteney Cox discussed her disastrous mini-fringe haircut from Scream 3.Cox and Arquette appeared on Monday’s episode (10 January) of The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss the release of Scream, the fifth film in the franchise.Discussing her time in the franchise, the conversation turned to Scream 3, in which the Friends star sported an extremely short fringe hairstyle which has long been mocked on the internet.“Each Scream I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over-the-top gross or ugly or too much,” Cox...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Mayer and Jeff Ross Share Emotional Tribute to Bob Saget After Retrieving His Car at Airport

John Mayer and Jeff Ross on Wednesday shared a video made while picking up Bob Saget’s car from Los Angeles International Airport. The singer and comic were close pals with the actor, who died unexpectedly Sunday in Orlando. After spending several days with Saget’s family, the two went together to get his car from LAX and made their video while on the road once they had the vehicle. The duo opened by saying how much they deeply loved the Full House star and how they knew he loved them back, as he told them all the time how valued they were to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget Talks Humor and Grief in a Final Interview: “Laughter Is Healing”

In one of Bob Saget’s final interviews, the actor and comedian sat down with a friend for a televised segment he hoped would help raise awareness for a cause close to his heart. In as segment that aired on CBS Mornings Friday, which was taped on Dec. 6, weeks before his untimely death, Saget spoke with CBS’ chief medical expert Dr. Jon LaPook about losing his sister to scleroderma, the work he has done to help find a cure for the rare autoimmune disorder and using humor to cope with grief, saying that it’s “the only way my family survived.” Saget was...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Why The Kitchen Table Only Had Three Chairs on “The Golden Girls”

The Golden Girls is arguably one of the most memorable sitcoms of all time, and that is entirely thanks to the show’s unforgettable main characters. The four-woman who made up the group, Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia, were as funny, quirky, and entertaining as they come. The show was set primarily in the home the women lived in and many of the scenes took place in the kitchen. However, people who have watched many episodes of the series probably realized something interesting. Although there were four people living in the house, the kitchen table only had three chairs. Interestingly enough, the reason for this is something that most viewers probably never considered. Keep reading to find out why the kitchen table on The Golden Girls only had three chairs.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Most Misunderstood Female Anti-Heroines in TV History

During television’s Second Golden Age, much has been made of anti-heroes. A lot of this has to do with male anti-heroes being the protagonist of their respective series, in addition to morally ambiguous characters that inspire love and hate with audiences typically being men. But female anti-heroines have featured just as prominently on television in the last 20 years, even if these characters did not lead the shows they appeared within. In this TV golden age that seems to have no end, three anti-heroines stand out the most: Carmela Soprano, Betty Draper, and Skyler White. But what exactly is a television anti-hero/heroine? Anti-heroes and heroines are central characters in a TV series that lack the traditional, heroic characteristics of a wholesome and good hero/heroine. These characters are not black and white and wholly gray in terms of moral ambiguity and portraying their flaws with equal weight to their virtues. In other words, an anti-heroine is a normal person trying to navigate the world by doing whatever it takes to survive and thrive. This means that audiences will typically find themselves rooting for the characters and despising them only an episode or two later. Mythology has always taught us that being human is to consistently struggle to overcome evil and aspire to be good–anti-heroes and heroines are the reality of that myth. Carmela, Betty, and Skyler have long been targets of online hate–even though their respective husbands did far worse deeds in each show. It is time to firmly settle the argument and place these strong female characters in the anti-heroine hall of fame.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Five Terrible Movies Involving The Cast Of The 355

Joining the spy thriller genre is the new female-led film, The 355, starring Oscar winners Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, and Lin Mi Sheng. The film is about a group of special agents that need to band together to retrieve a top-secret weapon that falls into a mercenary’s hands. This film is loaded with a top-notch cast who’s no stranger to being in great films. However, even great actors aren’t prone to being in some godawful films. This article will focus on the five terrible movies involving the cast of The 355. Each film has at least ten professional reviews. The only movies exempt from this list are animated features. Let’s get started with the first feature.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy