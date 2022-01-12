Five Times Joey Was The Smart One On “Friends”

During television’s Second Golden Age, much has been made of anti-heroes. A lot of this has to do with male anti-heroes being the protagonist of their respective series, in addition to morally ambiguous characters that inspire love and hate with audiences typically being men. But female anti-heroines have featured just as prominently on television in the last 20 years, even if these characters did not lead the shows they appeared within. In this TV golden age that seems to have no end, three anti-heroines stand out the most: Carmela Soprano, Betty Draper, and Skyler White. But what exactly is a television anti-hero/heroine? Anti-heroes and heroines are central characters in a TV series that lack the traditional, heroic characteristics of a wholesome and good hero/heroine. These characters are not black and white and wholly gray in terms of moral ambiguity and portraying their flaws with equal weight to their virtues. In other words, an anti-heroine is a normal person trying to navigate the world by doing whatever it takes to survive and thrive. This means that audiences will typically find themselves rooting for the characters and despising them only an episode or two later. Mythology has always taught us that being human is to consistently struggle to overcome evil and aspire to be good–anti-heroes and heroines are the reality of that myth. Carmela, Betty, and Skyler have long been targets of online hate–even though their respective husbands did far worse deeds in each show. It is time to firmly settle the argument and place these strong female characters in the anti-heroine hall of fame.

