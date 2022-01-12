Five Times Joey Was The Smart One On “Friends”

My Two Dads ran on NBC from 1987 to 1990, airing for a total of three seasons. The series told the story of two men vying for the affection of the same woman who receive joint custody of her 12-year-old daughter, Nicole Bradford, after her passing. The official synopsis of the show, as per IMDb, is as follows: “When Marcy Bradford dies, she leaves her teenage daughter, Nicole, in the custody of a father she never met; or rather, two fathers – Michael, a straight-laced and formal man, and Joey, a wild artist. Both were Marcy’s ex-boyfriends, and together, they provide a unique balance of parenting skills for Nicole.” It’s been 30 years since the finale of My Two Dads aired on TV. What has happened to its cast since its last season?
