The Illinois legislature is scaling back its January session dates due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. The house and senate were both scheduled to be in for three days next week but will now only meet on Wednesday. Legislative leaders say the following week may be canceled as well. A session usually begins with several committee hearings, which can be held remotely. Earlier this week, governor JB Pritzker was asked about his goals for lawmakers in 2022.

