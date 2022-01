The Internet is arguably one of the most significant technological developments in history. It is also a game-changing technology despite being only 20 years old. It is evolving quite quickly, having gone from Web1 to Web2 and undergoing another major transition into Web3, its latest paradigm shift. The world is at the MachineFi threshold, the machine-driven economy that will dominate globally for decades to come, unleashing an IoT value of up to $12.6 trillion by 2030.

