Markets

LongFin Corp (LFIN)

investing.com
 4 days ago

LongFin Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. Longfin Corp., a finance and technology company,...

hi.investing.com

investing.com

Premier Hldg Corp (PRHL)

Premier Hldg Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. स्वतंत्र ऊर्जा एवं नवीकरणीय बिजली निर्माता
MARKETS
investing.com

Tradeup Acquisition Corp (UPTD)

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Rise Gold Corp (RISE)

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rise Gold Corp RISE.CD* Rise announces non-brokered private placement. May 5 (Reuters) - Rise Gold Corp RISE.CD* Rise closes $2 m private placement Source text for Eikon: ID:nCCN8lnpbz Further company coverage: RISE.CD. Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United...
MARKETS
investing.com

Idglobal Corp (IDGC)

IDGlobal Corp. is a diversified holdings company. The Company seeks to acquire Internet of Things (IoT) applications and 4.0 industries, which enable smart city development. The Company’s products and services provide the capabilities to remotely monitor, manage and control devices, and to create actionable information from real-time data.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Finance#North America#Longfin Corp Lrb Lfin#Longfin Corp
investing.com

GoldQuest Mining Corp. (GQC)

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Goldquest Mining Corp GQC.V :* GOLDQUEST ACQUIRES DRILLING EQUIPMENT IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC* GOLDQUEST MINING CORP - INVENTORY ACQUIRED IN TRANSACTION IS... June 25 (Reuters) - Goldquest Mining Corp GQC.V : * GOLDQUEST: RECEIVES EXPLORATION LICENSE FROM DR GOVERNMENT * GOLDQUEST MINING CORP - MINISTRY OF...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Disco Corp ADR (DSCSY)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company’s precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. It also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Etruscus Resources Corp (ETR)

Etruscus Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Rock & Roll property, which comprises 40 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 22,699 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Freedom Acquisition I Corp Unit (FACT_u)

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corp (APC)

Future FinTech inks deal with APC Service to develop crypto mining farm in U.S. China-based Future FinTech (FTFT) signs a cooperation agreement with APC Service to form a joint venture in Ohio, U.S., to build a cryptocurrency mining farm over the course of... July 17 (Reuters) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics...
OHIO STATE
investing.com

Big Red Mining Corp (RED)

Big Red Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dobie Lake copper property comprising 131 mineral claims that covers an area of 6,500 acres located in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Nava Capital Corp. and changed its name to Big Red Mining Corp. in February 2021. Big Red Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp (MPRA)

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
investing.com

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (BRIV)

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Marlin Technology Corp (FINM)

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Neiman Marcus Group Makes Two Senior Appointments + More News

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 15, 2022: Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has made two more senior leadership appointments. The luxury retail chain has tapped Amanda Martin as SVP, chief supply chain officer and will take over responsibility for all supply chain operations, including NMG’s multi-year supply chain transformation. In addition to this responsibility, Martin will oversee the retailer’s photo studio and customer care divisions. And, Vijay Karthik has been promoted to SVP, chief technology officer...
BUSINESS

