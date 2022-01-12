ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Calvin Simon, co-founder of Parliament-Funkadelic, dead at 79

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zajwF_0djIEFL800

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Calvin Simon, co-founder of the American funk music collective Parliament-Funkadelic, died Thursday at the age of 79. His cause of death has not been confirmed.

“[Thanks] everyone for the wonderful memories... we will so miss you Calvin... but love the thought that heaven just got a bit funkier,” a post on Simon’s official Facebook page stated on Saturday, confirming the performer’s passing.

His former bandmates Bootsy Collins and George Clinton both paid tribute to the musician on social media.

Born in West Virginia in 1942, where he sang with his church choir, Simon relocated to New Jersey with his family as a teenager, according to People magazine.

Simon joined the doo-wop quintet, the Parliaments, alongside fellow barbers George Clinton and Grady Thomas and customers Ray Davis and Fuzzy Haskins, in the late 1950s, Billboard reported.

After returning from a two-year military tour in Vietnam, Simon joined the group that later became known as Parliament-Funkadelic, but eventually left the collective, citing financial disputes, the entertainment news outlet reported.

The collective’s hits included “Give UP the Funk” and “Flash Light.”

“The thing that means the most to me is how I handled the PTSD from my service in the Vietnam War,” he said in a statement posted on his website. “I was able to keep the genie in the bottle, so to speak, and did not allow the evil thoughts to break through and manifest into actions. Instead, I found my faith and relied on the higher power to see me through.”

He was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Prince with other members of Parliament-Funkadelic, People reported.

“Funk is a force that tore the roof off the sucker that is modern music,” Prince said during the 1997 induction ceremony.

Seven years later, Simon released his debut gospel album, “Share the News,” after receiving a thyroid cancer diagnosis, People reported.

“Initially it was a shock, as it took my voice away,” he explained on his website. “Since the cancer was in the thyroid against my vocal cords, I was certain my music career was over and at this point I walked away from music. Apparently God had other plans and had enough forethought to know I needed to be home at that time.”

He went on to release two more albums, 2016′s “It’s Not Too Late” and 2018′s “I Believe,” Billboard reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
bestclassicbands.com

Calvin Simon, Rock Hall Member With P-Funk, Dies

Calvin Simon, a member of the funk music collective, Parliament-Funkadelic, whose long list of rotating musician members has been headed by George Clinton, died yesterday (January 6, 2022) at 79. The singer, who performed on such P-Funk songs as 1975’s “Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off the Sucker),” is one of 16 members of the combined bands to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in 1997. Clinton’s official Facebook page wrote a farewell to his longtime bandmate. “Rest in peace to my P-Funk brother Mr. Calvin Simon. Longtime Parliament-Funkadelic vocalist. Fly on Calvin!”
MUSIC
edm.com

Lollapalooza Co-Founder Ted Gardner Dead at 74

Ted Gardner, who co-founded Chicago's iconic Lollapalooza festival alongside Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, has died at the age of 74. He passed away on December 28th, 2021 after battling an unspecified illness, Pollstar reports. Prior to launching Lollapalooza, Gardner was the full-time manager of Jane's Addiction starting in...
CHICAGO, IL
magneticmag.com

Woodstock Co-Founder Michael Lang Dead At 77

Pour one out for one the first big festival promoters. Woodstock Co-founder and over the past several decades, one of the festival’s public faces, Michael Lang died on Saturday night, January 8, at the age of 77. He had rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and was being treated Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City according to Billboard.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

We mourn the passing of singer and guitarist supreme, Nick Colionne

(January 1, 2022) He has been an artist’s artist, and one of the most revered musician of the past two decades. Tonight we say a sad goodbye to guitarist and vocalist Nick Colionne, who reportedly died in his sleep early this morning. The Chicago native began playing guitar as...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Soul and Jazz man supreme, James Mtume

(January 9, 2022) When it comes to talent and influence in multiple genres, they didn’t get much bigger than James Mtume. As musician, producer and songwriter, he was responsible for all-time classics in both soul and jazz. Today we say a sad goodbye to Mtume, who has died at age 76.
MUSIC
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
Vibe

Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, Former Bassist And Founding Member Of The Roots, Dead At 62

Following an extended battle with cancer, Leonard Hubbard, known affectionately as Hub, of The Roots has died at age 62. The news was confirmed by his stepdaughter, India Owens. Hubbard died from multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. The longtime bassist was diagnosed with the disease back in 2007—the same year he left the band. His wife, Stephanie, told Philadelphia’s ABC 6, that he was hospitalized Wednesday night (Dec. 15) at Lankenau Hospital. Prior to his passing, he was “energetic and mobile,” but it was reported he suddenly couldn’t move. “It happened quickly,” she explained. “He didn’t suffer a lot.”...
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

The SOS Band leader updates fans on the group and singer Mary Davis

(January 4, 2022) It was more than a year ago that the R&B world was rocked by the news that forty year SOS Band mainstay and lead vocalist Mary Davis had suffered a stroke, and would be forced to leave the group to focus on her health. Now, in a post on TikTok, SOS Band leader Abdul Ra’oof updates fans on the group and on Ms. Davis (see the video below or click here).
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clinton
Person
Prince
Person
Bootsy Collins
Person
Fuzzy Haskins
Billboard

Jessie Lee Daniels, Founding Member of Force MDs, Dies at 58

Jessie Lee Daniels, founding member of the R&B group Force MDs, has died, the group announced via Facebook on Tuesday (Jan. 4). He was 58. No cause of death has been revealed at this time. “To one hell of a entertainer ‘Jessie D’ of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

In Memoriam 2021: The Musicians We Lost

In 2021, the music world said goodbye to artistic visionaries from every corner of the field. We lost rock and roll pioneers, groundbreaking music journalists, and foundational jazz legends (many of whom were honored in a video made by our colleagues at Jazz Night in America). From prolific engineers to producers who helped reimagine the possibilities of sound to writers who helped us understand its impact, the breadth of talent was immeasurable. Below is a list of just some of the many musicians and voices lost in 2021, listed in chronological order by the date that they left us.
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament Funkadelic#Rock And Roll#American#People#Parliaments#Billboard#Ptsd
Outsider.com

Bob Saget 911 Call Audio Released

Fans all over are mourning the passing of their TV dad, Bob Saget. Although his cause of death has not yet been released to the public, the audio for the 911 call has been uploaded by the New York Post. The audio details Saget not breathing and without a pulse...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence After His Death

On Monday (January 10th), Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo broke her silence about the Full House star’s sudden passing in a new statement. In her statement to People, Rizzo reveals that Bob Saget was her absolute everything. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief,” the Full House star’s wife shared. “I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans, and his peers.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Page Six

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
soultracks.com

Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
RELIGION
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
45K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy