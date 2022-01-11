ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance partners CAF, sponsors AFCON

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo ·
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a bid to further bolster its popularity and boost crypto adoption in Africa, Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, will be one of the sponsors of the TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations tournament being held in Cameroon. Binance sponsors AFCON 2021. The crypto exchange made this...

Binance Becomes Exclusive Cryptocurrency Sponsor of African Cup of Nations

Binance inked a deal with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to become the exclusive crypto sponsor of the AFCON tournament. The world’s largest digital asset trading venue – Binance – announced it partnered with the Confederation of African Football (CAF). As a result, the company became the official cryptocurrency and blockchain sponsor of the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.
