NOVI, Mich. -- When sophomore TJ Nadeau scored the final basket for the Detroit Catholic Central basketball team on Friday night, it was rather fitting. Nadeau had played an excellent game and led all scorers on the night with 25 points as the No. 10 Shamrocks beat visiting No. 2 Warren De La Salle, 50-60. It was also fitting because Catholic Central’s other starting sophomore, Chas Lewless, opened the scoring in the game and played a big role in the Shamrocks’ win as well. The two sophomore starters combined to score seven of nine 3-point shots for Catholic Central (7-1) on the night. Nadeau was 4-for-9 from deep while Lewless was 3-for-5 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO