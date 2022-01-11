Beware! US FTC releases new crypto scam alert

Crypto scammers are always trying to devise new means of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) earlier today published a new scam alert involving the use of crypto ATMs. Scammers devise crypto atm scam method. This scheme, according to the FTC, usually involves a...
Greetings – Alas – time flew by too quickly so this is a combined November/December Scambuster. I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas and are ready for a Happy New Year! Now is the time to really have your scam radar up – lots of scams taking advantage of gift buying and on-line shopping, in addition to all the other varieties of scams. Here is an overview of scams from November and the first few days of December.
The US Food and Drug Administration is warning people of fraudulent coronavirus tests, vaccines, and treatments as the pandemic continues. According to Centers for Disease Control, since the arrival of the Omicron variant, the increase of testing for COVID-19 has become a concern. Scarcity often leads to potential scams for a product that doesn't exist, the compromise of personal identifiable information, or the increase of deceptive advertising.
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued an alert about a new type of crypto scam, involving fraudsters asking people to pay with cryptocurrency. The scam uses an impersonator, a QR code, and a trip to a store (directed by a scammer on the phone) to send your money to them through a cryptocurrency ATM. The scammer calls pretending to be from the government, law enforcement, or a local utility company. They will then ask you for money. If you believe the story they tell and you seem willing to engage, they will stay on the phone to direct you to withdraw money from your bank, investment, or retirement accounts.
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody is cautioning Floridians undertaking New Year’s resolutions to be aware of scammers that may target those with big goals. Many resolutions are commonly shared among citizens, allowing fraudsters to easily predict targets to rip off, ruining resolutions before they even begin.
There’s a new spin on scammers asking people to pay with cryptocurrency. It involves an impersonator, a QR code, and a trip to a store (directed by a scammer on the phone) to send your money to them through a cryptocurrency ATM. It works like this: someone might call...
You might have seen a tent and a trailer pop up in a deserted parking lot touting Covid-19 testing. The East Texas Better Business Bureau is now warning us that these could be scams just trying to get your personal information. Scammers set up to conduct fake tests could look...
If you’re like a lot of Americans, you spent a lot this holiday season and you might be in the mood to tackle your debt in the New Year. Getting yourself out of debt takes time and discipline. Be wary of offers of guaranteed quick fixes. Con artists prey...
Ridgewood NJ, over the last several years, the NJCCIC reported on sextortion scams in which victims were threatened with the release of compromising or sexually explicit photos or videos of the victim if an extortion payment was not made. Threat actors may use social engineering tactics to lure their victims via email, text message, or direct messages on social media or dating apps, and they may pose as potential love interests to build trust, communicate their story, and profess their love in an attempt to convince their victims to divulge information or send money. Other campaigns included claims that the threat actors successfully compromised the victim’s computer or mobile device and were able to take compromising screenshots or recordings of the victim that were sexually explicit in nature, further threatening to release them if an extortion payment was not made. These campaigns may appear convincing, but these threats were not credible as threat actors were unable to provide proof of the compromised photos or videos.
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert warning Floridians about new and reemerging COVID-19 test scams as Omicron variant cases increase nationwide. With more and more people seeking tests, scammers may be exploiting this demand to steal personal, financial or medical information. There are recent...
Ashland, Ore. — The Ashland Police Department is telling the community to be aware of scam phone calls in the area. The department posted on Facebook that it has received several complaints that "Sgt. Rob Leonard" from the Ashland Police Department is calling and demanding money in order to avoid being arrested.
It’s that time of year when open enrollment is available for health care plans through Medicare.gov, Healthcare.gov, and individual employers. Unfortunately, scammers take advantage of this opportunity to confuse and mislead victims. Healthcare.gov open enrollment runs through Jan. 15. Medicare.gov open enrollment ended Dec.7. How the scam works. This...
Concord, NH — New Hampshire residents should be wary of text messages from scammers impersonating the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles. The scams are aimed to obtain personal information. Those who receive a text message will be provided...
It’s New Year’s Resolution time. Time to make a commitment to be fraud aware in 2022. For the next 52 weeks, like clockwork, scammers will be on the prowl looking to steal our money or sensitive information. Fraud is at an all-time high, but we can all take steps to help prevent it from happening to us.
Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency has reportedly issued a formal notice to Binance after receiving multiple reports concerning a crypto scam that misled the investors into sending funds from their Binance wallets to unknown third-party wallets. Pakistan to investigate crypto exchange Binance. As per a local media report, the Pakistani...
A recent survey by Visa Inc has revealed the willingness of small businesses across nine countries to accept digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others as a means of payment for their goods and services. One in four small businesses is open to accepting crypto. The survey, which had over...
Cybercriminals for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) affirmed themselves as an advanced persistent threat to the cryptocurrency industry in 2021, Chainalysis reported. According to the blockchain-based data platform which supports government and private sectors in detecting and preventing the illicit use of cryptocurrencies, North Korean hackers stole...
