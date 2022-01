A charity that transforms the lives of unemployed young people by providing a leg-up into the workplace will be able to help more youngsters thanks to our Skill Up Step Up campaign.First Rung was named today as the latest beneficiary over two years of our £1m campaign in partnership with Barclays LifeSkills.The charity, which supports disadvantaged young people in developing their skills and finding employment, has seen an increase in demand from people aged 18 and over who have missed out on two years’ worth of opportunities due to the pandemic.First Rung can now provide these young people with pre-apprenticeship...

CHARITIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO