Esther tests out the new inov-8 Thermoshell Pro Insulated Jacket: a perfect, lightweight trail companion. Running jackets are one of those things that we all desperately search for once the temperature dips. Not only do they provide an extra layer when we need it, but many of them protect from the rain as well. Very necessary in the UK! And if you’re looking for gear to protect you from the worst of the elements, inov-8 really should be one of the first places you look for a running jacket. A company that prides itself on supporting some of the hardiest ultra-runners out there, from Jasmin Paris to Damian Hall, you know you’re in good hands with their kit.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO