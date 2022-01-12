Woman-Owned Brilliant Timepieces

NMoto, a Miami-based motorcycle manufacturer, has revealed its newest project, the BMW C400X, which arrives equipped with a retro streamliner kit. According to the company, the BMW C400X -- also referred to as the Golden Age -- was inspired by the 1936 K.J Henderson Courtney Prototype, which was built during the height of the Art Deco movement in America. As a result, the design of the new motorbike boasts a carbon fiber body kit with round rear and front subframes, vintage-style headlights, and Golden Age badges. However, adding a contemporary twist, the vehicle features a double-nose kidney grille similar to the one found on more recent BMW models.
