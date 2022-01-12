ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Woman-Owned Brilliant Timepieces

By Grace Mahas
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeleste Watch Company, one of the few women-owned and women-operated watch brands on the market, recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the new 'Compass Rose' timepiece. According...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Three-Armed Mechanical Timepieces

The Phantasos Triclops mechanical timepiece is an ultra-modern take on the humble watch that will provide wearers with a different way of telling time that also enhances their personal style aesthetic. The timepiece is constructed with a triple-hand design that will continuously rotate throughout the day to provide time readings in a different manner. This will thus combat against conventional alternatives with indicators and dials in favor of a far more artistic alternative.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Patent Blue Premium Sneakers

Luxury fashion house Maison Margiela introduces a new iteration of the Replica sneaker that simply cannot be missed. It is complete in bright blue patent leather materials for a shine and it covers the entirety of the silhouette. It even makes its way down to the midsole foundation to look as if the sneaker has been dipped into blue rubber.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Elongated Cross-Body Bags

Jacquemus—a brand created in 2009 by Simon Porte Jacquemus—is offering one of the most interesting elongated cross-body bags on the contemporary market. Dubbed the 'Le Chiquito Long Bag,' the silhouette stays true to the "ultra-simple designs with a raw edge" which the brand favors. The stylish elongated cross-body...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Collaborative Fashion-branded Timepieces

HYPEBEAST, the online men's fashion label and editorial hub, has partnered up with renowned watchmaker Timex to release a limited edition M79 Fuchsia automatic watch. This watch is vintage-inspired and based on Timex's older M79 watch. The fuchsia color palette is meant to be reflective of watches made from the 50s to 70s which had paint that was dulled by light from the sun over time.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sapphire
TrendHunter.com

Anime-Inspired Timepieces

Zenith, the luxury watchmaker, has released the third and final product in its 'Lupin the Third' collaborative series. Lupin the Third is a Japanese anime series that follows the life of a man named Lupin III, the fictional grandson of the mythical thief 'Lupin' who was originally written in 20th century France. The Lupins are fictional gentlemen thieves who send calling cards to their targets in advance identifying which item they are going to steal.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Gilded White Serpent Timepieces

The Viper Watch has been designed by Salvo Lo Cascio and Fabrizio Torchia of the Maecenas Studio as a timepiece that maintains an almost biblical aesthetic for wearers and onlookers alike to admire. The watch is constructed with a 316L stainless steel case that is paired with sapphire crystal lenses on both the front and rear, and boasts a dial crafted from aluminum with a rich blue paint finish. The timepiece is further enhanced with white gold hands along with numbers and indexes, while the ornate viper that's wrapped around the interior draws attention to the gemstone at the center of the center.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Global Denim’s Branding Refresh Balances Heritage and Modernity

Mexican denim factory Global Denim has given its image an update to reflect its commitment to sustainable innovation. With decades in the business and a vertical structure, Global Denim is working to make denim production greener with solutions that save water, chemicals and energy, such as a hydropower plant and its Ecolojean process that dyes denim with zero water discharge. The manufacturer has revealed a new logo that points to its efforts in circularity and environmental action. It has also rolled out an updated website, complete with a digital showroom. This virtual showcase of its textiles will enable remote engagement between Global Denim and its clients around the globe, particularly as trade shows are moving back online to stop the spread. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Anniversary-Celebrating Gold Timepieces

The luxury timepiece manufacturer 'Omega' has launched a celebratory timepiece called the 'White Gold Omega.' This timepiece is a recreation of the original 'Speedmaster' watch that Omega launched 65 years ago. However, the White Gold Omega is redesigned for the modern-day and made almost entirely out of solid gold. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timepieces#Diamonds#Celeste Watch Company#Swiss#Compass
TrendHunter.com

Pop Art-Inspired Sneakers

Sportswear giant Nike has announced the launch of the Nike Air More Uptempo in 'Rough Green.' The new pop art-inspired design will be officially included in the brand's Guard Dog collection. The new silhouette arrives in a black and military green colorway, which works to highlight the built-in 'AIR' lettering...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Rapper-Backed Countercultural NFTs

Luxury toy and design brand SUPERPLASTIC has announced the launch of HEADTRIPZ, a new NFT collection that consists of over 10,000 one-of-a-kind, programmatically generated artworks. The new collection arrives as a follow-up installment to the brands' Christie and Janky Heist NFT drops, which were released in July. The new collection...
CELEBRITIES
TrendHunter.com

Durable Athletic Pant Designs

The Ten Thousand Tactical Pant has been created by the New York-based activewear brand as a durable piece of activewear that will greatly enhance the capabilities of the wearer no matter where their lifestyle takes them. The pants draw inspiration from the US Special Operations and were also co-created with...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Futuristic Military-Themed Fashion

Guerrilla-Group introduces its latest collection by the name 'KONSTRUKT II' which is its Season 4 iteration of the ongoing series. It dives into the space that exists between what's described to be a new reality and the basic reality of the brand's futuristic perspective of the world. The narrative centers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
TrendHunter.com

Locally Produced Seasonal Apparel

Hong Kong-based fashion label Still House introduces its latest range of wearables that celebrate its own roots and heritage with the Neighbor collection. The brand produced and designed all of the pieces locally and to showcase the newest pieces, the lookbook spotlights the streets of local neighborhoods as well. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Classic Premium Leather Footwear

Premium streetwear imprint Y-3 introduces a new iteration of the Y-3 Hicho sneakers with its captivating platform silhouette as the standout detail. It boasts a black and white color palette that resembles the signature adidas Superstar sneakers. The shoe also has the same shell-toe design at the cap area with...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Hybridized Italian Outerwear

Italian menswear label Ten C has unveiled its progressive Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Focusing on hybridization, the new offering consists of an expansive assortment of military-inspired outwear pieces, many of which combine materials such as luxurious Japanese fabrics and tough nylon constructions. According to the company, the creation of the new...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Gen Z Self-Care Brands

Foxtrot recently announced the launch of a new self-care and beauty brand dubbed Best Bubs (short for bubbles). The new line is targeted at Gen Z consumers and pays homage to "youthful joy." The series, according to the brand, " serves as a reminder that finding happiness in the little things, like bubbles, a face mask, or five minutes of TLC, are well within our reach."
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Art Deco-Inspired Motorbikes

NMoto, a Miami-based motorcycle manufacturer, has revealed its newest project, the BMW C400X, which arrives equipped with a retro streamliner kit. According to the company, the BMW C400X -- also referred to as the Golden Age -- was inspired by the 1936 K.J Henderson Courtney Prototype, which was built during the height of the Art Deco movement in America. As a result, the design of the new motorbike boasts a carbon fiber body kit with round rear and front subframes, vintage-style headlights, and Golden Age badges. However, adding a contemporary twist, the vehicle features a double-nose kidney grille similar to the one found on more recent BMW models.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Neutral Cozy Sweatshirt Capsules

Japanese fashion label WTAPS works in collaboration with Champion on the BLANKS Series that channel both of their strengths in crafting comfortable essential wearables. The wide range of goods is cozy in design and is versatile due to the neutral color palette of the items. The minimally designed apparel references...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Environmentally Centric Wearable Capsule

Ron Her man works in collaboration with both DESCENDANT and THINC PROJECT to deliver a range of wearables in a capsule collection that celebrates environmentally friendly processes. Ron Herman has always been an advocate of high-quality products that are made to sustain a high-quality lifestyle. The latest collaboration brings the strengths of all three brands and their dedication to tackling environmental issues that exist in the industry.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Tiger-Themed Apparel

Japanese streetwear label F.C. Real Bristol is celebrating the Chinese New Year with the launch of its new 'Year of the Tiger' capsule. The concise collection consists of three tiger-themed items, including rugs, hoodies, and long-sleeves. A definite standout, the new rugs present a contemporary twist on traditional Tibetan Tiger...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy