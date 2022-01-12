ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron wave prompts media to rethink which data to report

By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — For two years, coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations have been...

CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Omicron Is Forcing Us to Rethink Mild COVID

When Delta swept across the United States last year, the extremely transmissible and deadlier variant threw us into pandemic limbo. The virus remained a danger mostly to unvaccinated people, but they largely wanted to move on. Vaccinated people also largely wanted to move on. The virus did not want to move on. So we got stuck in a deadly rut, and more Americans died of COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020. Now Omicron is sweeping across state after state—even highly vaccinated ones—and new cases are shooting up and up. The virus is still deadliest to the unvaccinated, but the sheer number of mostly mild infections in the vaccinated is shocking us out of that post-Delta stasis. To deal with this extremely transmissible but now milder variant, we are in the middle of a COVID reset.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Courier News

ABC News draws fire for editing of CDC director's interview

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News is under fire for its editing of a “Good Morning America” interview with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky that created uncertainty that’s being exploited by vaccine critics. In the interview, Walensky discussed a study that showed how most vaccinated people who...
HEALTH
dallassun.com

U.S. airlines feel stress as Omicron drives coronavirus wave: report

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant has driven up the latest wave of the health crisis in the United States and added stress to the U.S. airlines, some of which otherwise may have upside earnings, according to a recent Reuters report. "A multifold increase in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Courier News

CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday encouraged more Americans to wear the kind of N95 or KN95 masks used by health-care workers to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those kinds of masks are considered better at filtering the air. But they were in short supply...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Courier News

Teachers confront half-empty classrooms as virus surges

Teachers around the U.S. are confronting classrooms where as many as half of students are absent because they have been exposed to COVID-19 or their families kept them at home out of concern about the surging coronavirus. The widespread absences have only added to the difficulty of keeping students on...
EDUCATION
theloadstar.com

Decline in global rankings prompts Hong Kong rethink on maritime and logistics

Hong Kong is planning to create a new transport bureau to enhance its status as an international maritime and logistics hub. The proposed governmental move, announced this week, coincides with news that the city has fallen out of the top five maritime cities in the world, according to the annual report by Menon Economics and DNV.
TRAFFIC
Courier News

Businesses react to ruling against Biden vaccine mandate

For companies that were waiting to hear from the U.S. Supreme Court before deciding whether to require vaccinations or regular coronavirus testing for workers, the next move is up to them. Many large corporations were silent on Thursday's ruling by the high court to block a requirement that workers at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Courier News

A crisis in America

As the new year brought the news that a million people in the United States have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, Andrew Doran wrote a piece in The American Conservative that deserves nationwide attention. The piece is titled “American Orphans in the Wasteland.” While it’s not about opioids, it’s about the kind of trauma that exists in our country.
HEALTH

