Indiana (12-4, 3-3 B1G) went on the road again to visit the Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3 B1G) and leave still trying to find their first road win on the season as they fall to the Hawkeyes 83-74. Indiana had been riding a two game win streak coming into Iowa City and were unable to extend it out to three despite playing some of their best basketball of the season the last two games.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO