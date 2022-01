Is it just me? Folks can have their opinion of mythical entities and apply them to the real world United States as if it proves some point. I don’t understand. I was content and happy the United States is founded upon freedom of religion. As a kid I was so confused. According to our founding documents there should be no discrimination at all no matter your beliefs. It seems Christians can feel pretty certain anyone without their belief is going to hell. You could be tolerant of them and wait for their demise but forcing them to bend to your will is so Christian!

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO