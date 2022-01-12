ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic admits a mistake on his Australia travel form and outlines COVID test timing

By Bill Chappell
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGxpZ_0djI5N7000
Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic practices ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday. Mark Baker/AP

Novak Djokovic says his agent made a mistake filling out his immigration travel form for him, as the Serbian tennis great awaits final word on whether the government will allow him to remain in Melbourne and compete in the Australian Open.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Djokovic said he wanted to "address the continuing misinformation" about his recent COVID-19 infection, as well as what he calls an "administrative mistake" on his immigration entry form, which falsely claimed he hadn't traveled in the two weeks before his trip to Australia.

Djokovic was seen in both Spain and Serbia in the weeks leading up to his departure. In late 2020, he moved his permanent residence to Marbella, Spain, after living for years in Monte Carlo.

Djokovic's presence in Australia — he's unvaccinated, in a country where more than 90% of the eligible population has had two shots — has created an uproar, amid accusations that the world's top tennis player shouldn't have been granted a medical exemption from strict federal vaccination policies.

At 34 years old, Djokovic is vying to break the men's all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles — he's currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at 20 championships. Nearly half of his titles (9) have come in the Australian Open, which is scheduled to begin play on Monday. He's the defending champion in the event.

Officials from the Victoria state government and the Australian Open approved Djokovic's request for an exemption, citing his recent recovery from COVID-19. Over the weekend, news emerged that his lawyers told the officials that the tennis player had contracted COVID-19 in December — touching off a new round of scrutiny over whether Djokovic had been careful enough in isolating himself.

"I want to address the continuing misinformation about my activities and attendance at events in December in the lead up to my positive PCR COVID test result," Djokovic said in the statement posted to Instagram Wednesday.

"This is misinformation which needs to be corrected," he said, adding that the matters "are very hurtful and concerning to my family."

A federal judge recently ruled that immigration officials had mishandled Djokovic's case, allowing him to leave quarantine and practice for the looming tournament. But the Serbian still faces the threat of deportation, as Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's office said he could use his discretionary power to force Djokovic to leave Australia.

The timing of when that decision might be announced, and when it could take effect, is not clear.

As for the sequence of events around his positive test in December, here's the timeline Djokovic laid out:

  • Dec. 14: He attended a basketball game in Belgrade, "after which it was reported that a number of people tested positive with COVID-19."
  • Dec. 16: The tennis star took both a PCR and a rapid test. At the time, he says he had no symptoms.
  • Dec. 17: Djokovic "attended a tennis event in Belgrade to present awards to children." He took a rapid test beforehand, which was negative. "I was asymptomatic and felt good," he said, adding that he didn't get his PCR test results (which were positive) until after the event.
  • Dec. 18: He hosted journalists from French sports journal L'Equipe for a photoshoot and interview at his tennis center in Belgrade. Djokovic said he "did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask" except for during photos. He said he canceled all other events that day.

After that interview on Dec. 18, Djokovic said, he went home "to isolate for the required period." He acknowledged that meeting with others after getting a positive test result "was an error of judgement."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic could face five years in prison if found to have misled court over Covid test

Novak Djokovic could face five years in prison if found to have lied about his positive Covid test to Australia authorities.Djokovic said in a sworn affidavit to the Federal Circuit Court that he was diagnosed with coronavirus on 16 December. “On 16 December 2021, I was tested and diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 (Covid),” he said. The judge eventually ruled that Djokovic should not have his visa revoked and should be allowed to stay in Australia to play tennis. However, in a statement posted on social media earlier on Wednesday, Djokovic claimed to have been aware of his positive Covid result...
TENNIS
The Independent

Martina Navratilova tells Novak Djokovic to ‘go home’ and walk away from Australian Open

Martina Navratilova has told Novak Djokovic to do “the right thing” and “go home”.Djokovic is currently preparing for the Australian Open in Melbourne, which begins on Monday, after his visa was initially revoked and then reinstated while he was held in a government facility by the country’s Border Force.The men’s world No1 is not vaccinated against Covid-19, something required by Australia’s strict border controls. Djokovic claimed his December bout of the disease satisfied the demands of Tennis Australia and the state of Victoria to allow him an exemption to enter the country, but his exemption was rejected by authorities...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'I can’t defend Novak Djokovic's choice to...', says legend

The Novak Djokovic case has not yet come to its conclusion. Although the world's number 1 won the appeal, he expects to hear about the decision of the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke on his visa. The latter is examining the case with great attention, before issuing the final verdict on whether or not the Serb will stay in Australia.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Rafael Nadal
UPI News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits making false statements on Australian travel document

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic admitted Wednesday to submitting travel documents containing incorrect information to Australian immigration officials last week and to attending a photo shoot in December after learning he was infected with COVID-19. The 34-year-old Serbian made the acknowledgments in an Instagram post that he described as an effort to clear up "continuing misinformation about my activities last month."
TENNIS
Reuters

Djokovic 'playing by his own rules', says Tsitsipas

Jan 13 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic has been "playing by his own rules" and has put his bid for a 21st Grand Slam title at risk by not following Australia's COVID-19 vaccination requirements, world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas said on Thursday. Djokovic was included in the Australian...
TENNIS
ESPN

Novak Djokovic is a profile in selfishness, and sports leaders are failing us all

Novak Djokovic, at least for the time being, has won his case against Australian authorities attempting to revoke the visa that would allow him to compete in the Australia Open, which begins Monday morning in Melbourne -- Sunday evening for U.S. viewers. The moment Djokovic takes the court at Rod Laver Arena, he will be the overwhelming favorite to win his 21st major title, finally, at long last, surpassing both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in their exhaustive, historic major title race. He has won the past three Australian Open titles and nine overall.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Covid#Serbian#Australian#Open
The Independent

Spain denies Novak Djokovic investigation over alleged Covid breach

Novak Djokovic is not being investigated by the Spanish government over a separate alleged Covid rules breach to his current difficulties with the Australian government.Reports on Wednesday suggested authorities were looking into a possible legal issue after it emerged Djokovic entered the country days after testing positive for Covid en route to Melbourne for the Australian Open.Since 20 September, citizens from Serbia are required to have a vaccine certificate or show a special exemption to enter a Spanish territory.But despite speculation surrounding Djokovic’s actions last month, Spain’s interior ministry informed Politico that they are not investigating whether the men’s...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy