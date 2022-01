Bagged salads caused four outbreaks of foodborne illness in 2021, including two Listeria outbreaks in December. Fresh Express and Dole recalled more than 200 varieties of bagged salads after at least 26 people across more than a dozen states were sickened. Three people had died as of Dec. 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which continues to track cases and investigate the outbreaks.

