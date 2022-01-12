Kansas City routs Baptist Christian College 98-57

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Mark Smith said after the Wildcats' 60-57 loss against TCU on Wednesday. “There's not much I can say, we obviously have had a tough ten days. I credit our guys for hanging in there and really trying to do what we asked. Every game we've had that one stretch where we break down offensively and defensively. It happened again today at the start of the second half and they got the 10-point lead and I just talked to the team in a huddle about, this is what we've been talking about, are you going to have the mental toughness and stay together? Let's stop this run and we did it almost immediately. We hung together and we had a chance, obviously we had the game in hand. You just gotta make one play down the stretch, whether it's a free throw or good decision or a defensive stop, a rebound. I don't know, we let Nijel (Pack) take it out the first time. Then we said we’ve got to get it to him, he's our best cutter. Right before they went out, I said I'd rather have a 10-second count, where then we can guard them up straight, and if we get stuck and we had the jump ball and obviously you wish you had another timeout. I used that one because Nijel (Pack) was cramping and I just thought it was an important time but you always look back on something like that. Credit to TCU, they made some big plays down the stretch. I just feel for our guys because they really care. They try, they've been through a lot and we had our chances but you’ve got to learn how to win and we didn't. We didn't know how to win today.”

