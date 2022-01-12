ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City routs Baptist Christian College 98-57

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Anderson Kopp had 19 points as Kansas City easily defeated Baptist Christian College 98-57 on Tuesday night. Marvin Nesbitt Jr....

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Hutchinson News

Last-minute meltdown dooms Kansas State basketball in 60-57 home loss to TU

MANHATTAN —The Kansas State Wildcats did everything to position themselves for a much-needed Big 12 breakthrough. Everything, that is, except finish the job. Leading TCU by five points with less than two minutes left, the Wildcats fell apart down the stretch Wednesday night, allowing the Horned Frogs to close out the game on an eight-point run and escape Bramlage Coliseum with a 60-57 victory.
MANHATTAN, KS
WTOP

Stanford uses 23-0 run to beat Washington State 62-57

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Brandon Angel and Spencer Jones each scored 16 points and Stanford used a 23-0 second-half run to beat Washington State 62-57 on Thursday in a game delayed 75 minutes due to COVID testing. Moments before the scheduled start, it was announced the teams were awaiting...
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Rewind: TCU 60, Kansas State 57

Perched on a ledge by the second full week of January was not what anyone expected in the early stages of 2022. After 24 minutes Wednesday night against TCU at Bramlage Coliseum, Kansas State was teetering on the edge of a fourth consecutive defeat. The last push came when 11...
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

What Markquis Nowell, Mark Smith & Bruce Weber said after Kansas State's 60-57 loss to TCU

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Mark Smith said after the Wildcats' 60-57 loss against TCU on Wednesday. “There's not much I can say, we obviously have had a tough ten days. I credit our guys for hanging in there and really trying to do what we asked. Every game we've had that one stretch where we break down offensively and defensively. It happened again today at the start of the second half and they got the 10-point lead and I just talked to the team in a huddle about, this is what we've been talking about, are you going to have the mental toughness and stay together? Let's stop this run and we did it almost immediately. We hung together and we had a chance, obviously we had the game in hand. You just gotta make one play down the stretch, whether it's a free throw or good decision or a defensive stop, a rebound. I don't know, we let Nijel (Pack) take it out the first time. Then we said we’ve got to get it to him, he's our best cutter. Right before they went out, I said I'd rather have a 10-second count, where then we can guard them up straight, and if we get stuck and we had the jump ball and obviously you wish you had another timeout. I used that one because Nijel (Pack) was cramping and I just thought it was an important time but you always look back on something like that. Credit to TCU, they made some big plays down the stretch. I just feel for our guys because they really care. They try, they've been through a lot and we had our chances but you’ve got to learn how to win and we didn't. We didn't know how to win today.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ozark Sports Zone

Webb City clutch at the line in 60-57 OT win at Joplin

Trailing by four points with less than 30 seconds remaining in Tuesday night’s game at Joplin, the Webb City basketball team needed a spark. Cohl Vaden provided the Cardinals just that. The senior converted a three-point play to make it a one-possession game and junior Trey Roets added two...
WEBB CITY, MO
localsportsjournal.com

Fruitport girls fall to Hudsonville Unity Christian 57-29

The Fruitport girls basketball team dropped their 7th game in a row on Tuesday, this time to Hudsonville Unity Christian by a score of 57-29. The Trojans struggles started right away as nothing they did helped gain them any traction and after three quarters of play they were down 38-25.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
lascrucesbulletin.com

Defense delivers for NM State in 73-57 rout of Tarleton

All week long - well, all year long, really - defense was the calling card for Tarleton and the thing it did best. NM State would be sure to have its hands full against the Texans' gnashing, ball-hawking, hard-nosed defense. Billy Gillispie's club used they defense to keep things close and steal some impressive WAC wins heading into Thursday night's clash featuring two of the top three teams in the league standings.
LAS CRUCES, NM

