This time of year may be the one time of year where more people begin diets, work out regimens and lifestyle changes. With the completion of the holidays, the timing seems perfect. The parties and potlucks are all behind us, and we finally have some extra time to squeeze in those morning runs or visits to the gym. What most people don't realize, however, is that the effects of these changes go far beyond an impact at the scale. It can literally transform every area of your life, not just your pants size.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 8 DAYS AGO