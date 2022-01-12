ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice, TX

Rice expands income brackets and commits to loan-free financial aid

By Hajera Naveed
ricethresher.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRice announced an expansion of income brackets for the Rice Investment and a commitment to loan-free assistance for all students who qualify for need-based aid. These financial aid policy changes were announced this December and will be applicable to all current and incoming students starting fall of 2022. The...

www.ricethresher.org

Comments / 0

