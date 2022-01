TOMS RIVER, NJ – When Ocean County Republicans compete in the 2022 GOP primary election, the Board of Commissioner’s elder stateswoman, Virginia Haines will be wiping the icing clean from her 76th Birthday. Haines, who was born on June 6th, 1946, on the fifth anniversary of the D-Day invasion in France has been a fixture in Ocean County’s political circles since she was just two years old.

